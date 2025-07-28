Giannis Antetokounmpo & Nikola Jokic’s Reported Lakers Plan Emerges as 3 Stars’ Futures Hang in Balance

A fortune cookie once said, “The future belongs to those who script it in silence.” Maybe LeBron James got that one with his dumplings. Stuck in the clouds of doubts and speculations, the 40-year-old globe-trotting with finesse while the NBA world gasps for hints. Does purple and gold paint his future? Who knows? Meanwhile, Rob Pelinka isn’t surely sipping smoothies in Malibu. He’s probably crafting master plans with Giannis Antetokounmpo or Nikola Jokic in the margins. Undoubtedly, the throne room in LA is anything but quiet.

Let’s understand the possible math behind the Lakers’ future strategy. The two big names in their minds now are the Greek Freak and the Joker. Both players have expiring contracts in 2027; simply put, they are going to play through the 2026-27 season. Giannis most likely could take a player option for 2027-28, but then that’s just speculation. This is where Pelinka’s hawk’s eye will come into play. And this is where everything will start getting interesting.

Lakers’ pursuit of Giannis Antetokounmpo & Nikola Jokic in post-LeBron era

Locker On Lakers‘ host Andy Kamenetzky had an interesting question for the Lakers insider Jovan Buha. Rumors have been swirling from all corners, suggesting LA’s front office is already setting its sights on the 2026 or even 2027 offseason. “They don’t want to commit to players beyond those years unless it’s for a superstar because they’re trying to line up possibilities for Giannis, Jokic—flexibility, maneuverability,” the host pointed out.

Kamenetzky further asked Buha if the Lakers were truly willing to gamble away a chunk of Luka Doncic’s golden years just to keep the books clean for a dream scenario. He has challenged the firmness of this master plan since day one. Yet, after diving into Buha’s podcast thoughts, he felt the need to circle back and ask—why?

“I think there’s a lot of nuance that goes into this plan and this approach, I don’t think it’s as hard and fast, to your point, as everyone has discussed or as a lot of the discourse has been. I really think this is the post-LeBron plan,” Jovan Buha shared his thoughts. “When people hear that, it’s automatically received as a pejorative toward LeBron or something. It’s just—LeBron is going to be a Laker for another season, maybe two. We’ll see what happens next summer. We’ll see what happens ahead of the trade deadline.”

Now, interestingly enough, Bron and Nikola Jokic‘s agent Miško Ražnatović, along with Maverick Carter, spent a nice sunset on a yacht in Saint Tropez on Sunday. In fact, Jokic’s agent shared a somewhat cryptic message in his IG caption: “The summer of 2025 is the perfect time to make big plans for the fall of 2026!” And this has sent the NBA world spiralling into the what-ifs and whatnots.

via Imago Apr 10, 2025; Milwaukee, Wisconsin, USA; Milwaukee Bucks forward Giannis Antetokounmpo (34) warms up before game against the New Orleans Pelicans at Fiserv Forum. Mandatory Credit: Benny Sieu-Imagn Images

Meanwhile, Buha continued: “There are a lot of ways this could all play out. But I think LeBron is going to stop being a Laker at some point within, realistically, the next year or two. The Lakers need a post-LeBron plan. I think this is them trying to figure out what is the best post-LeBron plan.” He also added, “Ideally, of course, if you could get a Giannis or a Jokic and pair that player with Luka. Even if it ends up costing you, Austin—but maybe you can keep Austin and have something of a pseudo big three or whatever.”

Buha made it loud and clear—landing Giannis is the crown jewel every team craves, from the Warriors to the Clippers. But when it comes to star-chasing, the Lakers steal the spotlight every time. They get linked to everyone with a pulse and a jump shot. Bovada could list a toaster, and somehow, LA would still be the betting favorite.

Most importantly, the Los Angeles Lakers have already bagged Luka Doncic, proving they know how to lure a superstar. But now, it is less about stardust and more about smart moves. With three first-round picks available by the 2026 draft, they are quietly stacking ammo. Come next summer, they might just pull off a blockbuster trade with surgical precision.

And as mentioned before by Jovan Buha, Austin Reaves could be one of the stars whom the front office could let go. That’s not all. Two more stars in purple and gold could find themselves wearing different colors in 2026 or 2027. Would you be surprised if LA flung all their stored assets for Giannis Antetokounmpo or Jokic? Hopefully not!

Three Lakers’ stars’ future in jeopardy

Now, back in May, Eric Pincus of Bleacher Report informed that AR is nearly sure to decline his $14.9 million player option for the 2026-27 season. So what does this mean? He is willing to explore unrestricted free agency next summer, seeking a salary in the $30 million starting range. However, if he chooses to stay with LA, then a trade for Antetokounmpo or Jokic could see him outside Staples. And not in a Lakers jersey.

“They could do something of a sign and trade with Austin Reaves. Flip him at the new salary, which is going to be 30 plus million, add some other additional salary matching,” Buha explained. “Then three first round picks for a Giannis. Or whoever’s the next star that becomes available. That is gettable.”

via Imago Mar 26, 2025; Indianapolis, Indiana, USA; Los Angeles Lakers guard Austin Reaves (15) in the second half against the Indiana Pacers at Gainbridge Fieldhouse. Mandatory Credit: Trevor Ruszkowski-Imagn Images

He added, “I think from their perspective, there are multiple paths here. There are multiple ways this can play out. They’re trying to have that flexibility of not tying themselves down. Not giving up future assets if they don’t have to. I think if the right trade comes along, they will give up a Rui Hachimura, a Dalton Knecht, a first-round pick.”

Even sunsets in Saint Tropez whisper secrets when Lakers royalty is involved. As LeBron basks in his final glow, the front office eyes a future in gold and Giannis green. With Luka locked, picks piled, and three stars dangling on the edge, LA is quietly stirring the storm. Blink next summer, and everything might just explode.