Giannis Antetokounmpo Announces Decision on Future With Bucks Amid Trade Rumors

Trae Young’s trade to the Washington Wizards has only kicked off things in the trade market this season. However, this could only be the start of many more trades to come before the February 5 deadline. Several big names in the league have been rumoured to leave their current teams, which also includes Giannis Antetokounmpo. The Milwaukee Bucks haven’t been at their best this season, and hence, there has been a lot of chatter around the Greek Freak’s future.

Watch What’s Trending Now!

Hoever the former NBA Champion, in a recent interview with The Athletic’s Sam Amick, debunked all the league-wide speculation about his future. “There will never be a chance, and there will never be a moment that I will come out and say ‘I want a trade,’” Antetokounmpo, who can opt out of his contract in the summer of 2027, told The Athletic. “That’s not … in … my … nature. OK?”

ADVERTISEMENT

With their recent defeat to the Golden State Warriors, the Milwaukee Bucks have fallen to 11th spot in the Eastern Conference with a poor 16-21 record this season. They have had their struggles from the beginning of the 2025-26 season, and despite all of that, Giannis sounded like a man committed to this team.

“I am not (going anywhere). I am invested in this team,” Giannis Antetokounmpo further stated. “I want to turn this team around. I want to play good basketball. I want to be healthy. I want to help my teammates. I wanna win games. In the last six games we’ve played, we’re 4-2. We have a lot of games in front of us. I’m locked the f— in. I’m locked in. My priority is just staying healthy.”

ADVERTISEMENT

Giannis Antetokounmpo has been unlucky with injuries this season

While the Greek Freak seems to be a man on a mission to guide the Bucks to their former self, a team that can compete in the postseason and eventually push for the Championship. However, he has been extremely unlucky with injuries, missing 14 out of 37 games for the Bucks this season.

Imago Jan 12, 2025; New York, New York, USA; Milwaukee Bucks forward Giannis Antetokounmpo (34) pauses before the start of a game against the New York Knicks at Madison Square Garden. Mandatory Credit: Brad Penner-Imagn Images

Read Top Stories First From EssentiallySports Click here and check box next to EssentiallySports

Other than that, the 31-year-old has been putting up sensational numbers even in a season of struggle for the Bucks. The two-time MVP is still in contention to win the award for the third time. He is averaging 29.5 points, 10 rebounds, and 5.5 assists per game while shooting 64.5% from the field.

ADVERTISEMENT

Apart from him, only Denver Nuggets talisman Nikola Jokic has been hitting 29-10-5 metrics, highlighting Giannis’ level of dominance.

Therefore, his current plans will be to help the Bucks win as many games as possible and finish as high as they can, and then they can start to plan their postseason. But overall, Giannis loves being in Milwaukee, he loves playing for the Bucks, and according to him, he has never shown any sign or indication that he wants to work his way out of the team just because they haven’t been at their best this season.