Giannis Antetokounmpo Breaks Silence on Bucks Future With 2-Word Response About Taylor Jenkins Hiring

The Milwaukee Bucks introduced Taylor Jenkins as their new head coach Wednesday while openly acknowledging the question hanging over the entire franchise: nobody knows for certain whether Giannis Antetokounmpo will still be there to coach.

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During Jenkins’ introductory press conference, co-owner Jimmy Haslam admitted the organization warned the new coach upfront not to make his decision based on Giannis’ future in Milwaukee. “We didn’t hold back with Taylor,” Haslam said. “We just said, listen, he may or may not be with us.”

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Hours later, Giannis addressed Jenkins’ hiring himself. Asked by the Milwaukee Journal Sentinel about the prospect of playing under the new Bucks coach, the two-time MVP delivered a brief response that instantly fueled even more speculation: “We’ll see.”

Jenkins, meanwhile, painted a far more optimistic picture of the relationship during his press conference. The former Memphis Grizzlies coach revealed he had already spoken directly with Giannis and described the conversation positively.

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“Great communication with Giannis,” Jenkins said. “He’s expressed tremendous excitement for me and my family.”

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Jenkins also referenced the relationship they built during their shared time on Mike Budenholzer’s staff in Milwaukee during the 2018-19 season. At the same time, Bobby Portis publicly suggested he did not believe Giannis was completely uninvolved in the hiring process, even though general manager Jon Horst insisted the superstar played no role in the final decision.

That is what made the “We’ll see” response resonate so strongly around the league. It was neither a commitment nor a denial. Instead, it sounded like a superstar fully aware that every option remains on the table.

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Jenkins’ previous history with Giannis was one of the biggest reasons Milwaukee viewed him as a strong fit for the job. He worked under Mike Budenholzer during the Bucks’ 60-win 2018-19 campaign before leaving for Memphis, where he later built the Grizzlies into a consistent playoff team.

Across six seasons in Memphis, Jenkins compiled a 250-214 record and guided the franchise to three straight postseason appearances. Although he was unexpectedly dismissed late in the 2024-25 season, league executives still viewed him as one of the NBA’s stronger culture-building coaches, particularly for younger rosters and evolving locker rooms.

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The Bucks Have Less Than Seven Weeks to Decide Their Future

Milwaukee’s urgency is no longer theoretical. Haslam confirmed the organization expects clarity on Giannis’ future before the 2026 NBA Draft, giving the franchise less than seven weeks to determine whether it is continuing to build around its superstar or pivoting toward a full-scale reset.

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Multiple teams around the league are already monitoring the situation closely, with preliminary trade frameworks quietly discussed in anticipation of a possible shake-up. Because of that, Giannis’ short response carried enormous weight despite containing only two words.

Imago Jan 23, 2026; Milwaukee, Wisconsin, USA; Milwaukee Bucks forward Giannis Antetokounmpo (34) walks from the court following the game against the Denver Nuggets at Fiserv Forum. Mandatory Credit: Jeff Hanisch-Imagn Images

The Jenkins hire also represented a noticeable shift in how Milwaukee is operating. Rather than waiting for reassurance from Giannis before moving forward, the Bucks hired the coach they believed was best for the organization and openly acknowledged the uncertainty surrounding their superstar.

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That level of transparency is rare at an introductory press conference. It also reinforced how seriously ownership is preparing for both possible outcomes.

Jenkins made it clear during his introductory remarks that accountability, daily standards, and long-term culture building will define his approach in Milwaukee, just as they did during his tenure in Memphis.

“I want them to feel that from me,” Jenkins said.

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The larger question, however, remains unanswered. Giannis delivered no public commitment to the Bucks, no endorsement of the roster, and no indication that the speculation surrounding his future is slowing down anytime soon.

For now, Milwaukee has a new coach, an uncertain superstar situation, and a rapidly approaching draft deadline. The only direct answer Giannis offered this week was simple: “We’ll see.”