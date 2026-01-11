Giannis Antetokounmpo Can Save Stephen Curry’s Warriors as Steve Kerr’s Job Hangs in Balance, Per Insider

Golden State Warriors superstar Stephen Curry is still bending defenses to his will, but everything around him is heavier, slower, and less certain. Even from a distance, the problem with the team is clear: age, injury, and failed development. The Warriors are at a rare NBA crossroads where loyalty, competitiveness, and legacy are all pulling in different directions.

Watch What’s Trending Now!

“It’s tough right now, ET, to watch the Golden State Warriors,” NBA insider Chris Mannix told co-host Evan Turner during an episode of Open Floor. “Steph Curry’s still playing at a Steph Curry-like level. He is great, but the pieces around him just aren’t making sense anymore.”

It’s clear to anyone watching the Warriors that the tension between Curry’s brilliance and a roster that isn’t enough to compete has become the defining issue of the team’s season so far. Draymond Green remains the emotional leader, and Mannix was careful to not dismiss his overall impact, but it’s clear that the role has changed.

ADVERTISEMENT

Mannix detailed the limitations with Green at this stage in his career, especially his lack of outside shooting, as well as being forced to play full-time center for the Warriors instead of being a power forward. Leaning into smaller lineups might have been the new thing a decade ago, but now, all it leads to is a regression with Green’s play.

That limitation is important because the Warriors do not have the luxury of being able to hide their weaknesses with overwhelming talent. Jonathan Kuminga, one of the team’s young pieces hasn’t been able to develop as the team hoped, with Mannix openly suggesting a trade is coming. The only question left is how much value is left to extract.

“Kuminga’s value has kind of bottomed out,” Mannix said. “He hasn’t played well. He’s been injured. His clashes with Steve Kerr are becoming a bigger and bigger deal. Teams aren’t bending over backwards to go get Jonathan Kuminga right now.”

ADVERTISEMENT

Now, what does the end of Stephen Curry’s future look like? A graceful but hopeless decline spent fighting uphill battles, or one last aggressive swing to stay relevant at the top?

Read Top Stories First From EssentiallySports Click here and check box next to EssentiallySports

ADVERTISEMENT

Giannis Antetokounmpo Gamble May Be Warriors’ Last Path Forward With Stephen Curry

Evan Turner didn’t hesitate to discuss how extreme the Warriors’ options have become, and for him, there’s only one move that can truly alter the team’s trajectory.

“This summer, like I remember seeing [Stephen Curry] and [Giannis Antetokounmpo] have a conversation,” Turner told Mannix. “That’s the only way I think this could work.”

Imago Dec 12, 2025; San Francisco, California, USA; Golden State Warriors guard Stephen Curry (30) runs back on defense against the Minnesota Timberwolves during the first quarter at Chase Center. Mandatory Credit: Robert Edwards-Imagn Images

It’s a bold idea. Antetokounmpo is one of the few players capable of utilizing Curry’s gravity into a new competitive window. He’s a frontcourt force who, like Green, can give Curry clear opportunities to score, while also covering defensive gap, and more importantly, scoring in bunches at an efficient rate inside the arc.

ADVERTISEMENT

One thing that Mannix noted that shows how dire the circumstances are is Steve Kerr. The long-time head coach is widely respected, but in the final year of his contract, and has been strikingly honest in recent months, openly admitting the team can’t keep pace with young contenders like Oklahoma City or San Antonio.

“That’s revealing when it’s coming from the head coach,” Mannix said. “So I wonder if all this… does this lead to an amicable breakup between Kerr and the Warriors?”

ADVERTISEMENT

If the franchise chooses stagnation over aggression, then even Kerr’s alignment with Curry might not be enough to keep them on the same roster. The Warriors lack clarity about where they’re headed, and standing pat would be an admission that this era has already ended, whether anyone says it aloud or not.