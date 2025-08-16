Giannis Antetokounmpo Caught Slapping Teammate As Bucks Drama Ends Before EuroBasket 2025

Giannis Antetokounmpo has barely stepped onto the court for Greece this summer, yet somehow he has still managed to dominate the headlines. A summer where his name has bounced around in every Bucks-related trade rumor and insurance drama imaginable, the Greek Freak made waves for a completely different reason.

The moment comes just weeks before EuroBasket 2025 tips off, a tournament that promises to showcase the best in European basketball with names like Luka Doncic, Nikola Jokic, Kristaps Porzingis, and Giannis leading their nations. Greece has been tuning up with exhibition games, but Giannis has yet to take the floor due to a now-infamous insurance holdup involving the Milwaukee Bucks. But while he’s been sidelined, the Greek giant has made sure his presence is very much felt.

Kicks, a sports meme account on Instagram, captioned the clip “Nah wtf could’ve warranted that kinda slap 💀”. The video shows Giannis in a huddle with the Greek team during an exhibition game. He leans in and reaches to the player just a few inches away from him, and with zero warning, smacks the teammate on the back of the head. Clean contact, loud enough to hear over the crowd. The kind of slap that makes you wonder if the man still has short-term memory.

ADVERTISEMENT Article continues below this ad

View this post on Instagram A post shared by Kicks (@kicks) View this post on Instagram Expand Post

AD

Was it frustration? A joke? A misjudged playful hit from a guy who forgets he’s built like a tank? Social media ran with all of it. But if you know Giannis, even a little, he’s the type to clown around and hold guys accountable all in the same breath. Whether this was motivational, disciplinary, or just Giannis being Giannis, it’s already part of the tournament storylines. And that’s without him even playing a minute.

However, lost in the memes is a deeper, more complicated backdrop. The Bucks, still reeling from another early playoff exit, have spent the entire offseason trying to rebuild the roster around Giannis. They let Damian Lillard walk, signed Myles Turner, fired more coaches, and watched their future draft capital evaporate. And now, they’re reportedly withholding insurance clearance for Giannis to play in EuroBasket.

ADVERTISEMENT Article continues below this ad

Giannis caught in the middle of EuroBasket drama

Per EuroHoops and Greek outlets, Giannis hasn’t played a single exhibition game for Greece this summer because the Bucks haven’t approved his participation. The reason? FIBA’s insurance policy doesn’t fully cover Giannis’s NBA contract. The Bucks are liable if he gets hurt, and given the constant whispers about a possible trade, they’re playing hardball.

According to reports, tensions have escalated between the Bucks and the Greek Basketball Federation. Missed deadlines, aggressive communication, and flat-out distrust have defined the past few weeks. Greek insider Nikos Papadogiannis even said, “There may be a need for some form of apology or player intervention if things go wrong.” And yet, through all this, Giannis has remained committed. “I am always ready to play for the national team,” he told Athletiko.

ADVERTISEMENT Article continues below this ad

This isn’t just a summer tune-up for Giannis. Greece hasn’t medaled at EuroBasket since 2009. They’re desperate for a deep run, and Antetokounmpo knows what’s at stake. But the Bucks aren’t risking their franchise centerpiece without maximum protection. Rumors of a potential Giannis trade have only added more fuel. ESPN’s Shams Charania recently reported that Giannis isn’t certain Milwaukee can deliver another title.

The Bucks, meanwhile, are locked into bad contracts and no picks until 2031. If they can’t turn things around, Giannis’s leaving becomes more realistic. That makes this EuroBasket situation even more delicate. Every day he doesn’t play is a reminder of the disconnect between the two sides. Once the insurance clears, he’s expected to suit up for Greece in the final exhibition against France on August 24. Then it’s go time. Group C features Italy, Spain, Georgia, Bosnia, and Cyprus. Greece needs Giannis not just for points, but for presence. August 28 against Italy can’t come soon enough. Until then, the slap is just another reminder that when Giannis does anything, whether it’s a thunderous dunk or a surprise head-smack, the world is watching.