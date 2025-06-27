Giannis Antetokounmpo Confirms He’s in “No Rush” After Dylan Harper Reveals Bucks Star’s Rule

Shams Charania had previously predicted this off-season to be crazy with superstar signings. Kevin Durant was one such move when he was traded to the Houston Rockets. The experiment with the Suns came to an end when the partnership with Booker and Beal. Another superstar in the same boat seems to be Giannis Antetokounmpo. Surrounded by rumors of exit ever since the first-round loss, we got to know the 2x MVP’s preparation through Dylan Harper.

Before being the 2nd overall pick in the 2025 draft and linking up with Victor Wembanyama in the future, the 19-year-old had a workout session with the Greek Freak. At the time, when he was at Rutgers, alongside then teammate Ace Bailey, both practiced with the Bucks star. “Working out with him was like, after that workout, it switched me and Ace’s brain. We talked about it after, like, we doing like ball handling, start the workout out. You can see like how intentional he is. Like, he might not be going the fastest, but like, he’s going the hardest in the gym.”

The new Spurs star also added how Giannis pays attention to the smallest of decisions during the warm-up drills. On that day, they left with profound advice. “We was doing this fadeaway drill. You gotta fade away to the baseline. He’s like critiquing everything. He’s like, ‘You can’t be perfect, but you get close to perfect.’ So I mean, just trying to strive for things like that. So just to see his mindset and how you just approach the workout was probably the best part about it.”

Going to your spot and practicing the shot, not once, is the hardest part. That’s what Giannis Antetokounmpo even commented about his methodical approach. “Facts I’ll stay in the gym until I get it right I ain’t got nothing better to do. I’m not in a rush 💯.” Harper also added during his conversation on 7 PM podcast that they were at a spot for like 20 minutes. “I kid you not…He not gonna leave the spot till it’s perfect.” Just like his training, Giannis Antetokounmpo seemingly is in no rush to decide his future.

Giannis Antetokounmpo’s move depends on the Bucks’ next steps

The Milwaukee Bucks have a lot of fires to put out. Several of its key players (Brook Lopez, Bobby Portis Jr., Gary Trent Jr., Taurean Prince, and Kevin Porter Jr.) are primed for free agency. Not to forget, the co-star of Giannis, Damian Lillard, is expected to miss next season as he rehabs from a torn left Achilles sustained during the playoffs.

“I’m told Giannis Antetokounmpo is closely observing the Bucks’ draft here tonight and then free agency next week,” Charania reported. “What moves can this organization make to elevate the team? They’ve got a bunch of free agents here: Bobby Portis, Gary Trent Jr., Brook Lopez, Kevin Porter Jr.” Another issue with the team seems to be over the cap, low on draft picks, and short on young stars. That’s probably why the 2x MVP is playing the waiting game, with the team he has been with for over 12 years.

ADVERTISEMENT Article continues below this ad

The Warriors, Rockets, Knicks, and Spurs have all been rumored destinations for the Greek Freak in recent days. But currently, he is putting in the hard work during the off-season to remain in top shape. Trade or no trade, one can expect Giannis to have another memorable campaign due to the hours of ‘right’ practice he has put into it. Which he shared with NBA rookies, Dylan Harper and Ace Bailey, who had a lot to take away from that session.