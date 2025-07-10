Giannis Antetokounmpo Confirms Lakers & Knicks Interest as 6-Word Answer Threatens Bucks Future

It’s difficult to fight against your heart. Giannis Antetokounmpo is caught in such a situation. With a decision about his future looming, several teams have been linked to the Greek Freak. The Bucks’ move to waive Damian Lillard added fuel to the fire of Antetokounmpo possibly leaving. However, Milwaukee is where it all happened for the star forward. He’s a part of the community and, more importantly, immortalized in the franchise’s history.

But there seems to be some headway in his decision. Notably, the two-time MVP caught up with Speed, one of the biggest streamers in the world in Greece. The notorious streamer managed to shock Antetokounmpo by dunking at the court where the Bucks forward learned to play basketball. But after their little activity, they sat down for a conversation.

Speed initiated the conversation, speaking about the high tax rates in New York and Los Angeles. Antetokounmpo acknowledged the demands. “Lots of people are trying to convince me to go play there,” he said on Speed’s stream. That was quickly followed by a rejection. Hard luck to the Knicks fans who might have hoped for his arrival.

But then came the big question. “So you staying in Milwaukee?” the streamer asked him.

via Imago Apr 10, 2025; Milwaukee, Wisconsin, USA; Milwaukee Bucks forward Giannis Antetokounmpo (34) gets ready to play the New Orleans Pelicans at Fiserv Forum.

Giannis Antetokounmpo didn’t take long to respond. And it was reflective of his loyalty towards Wisconsin. “Probably. We’ll see. I love Milwaukee,” he told the streaming sensation. Clearly, the thought of leaving Milwaukee is hard to come to terms with for Antetokounmpo. It’s understandable why his decision isn’t simplified despite their moves.

The franchise put their trust in him when they drafted him. Additionally, their championship victory convinced Giannis Antetokounmpo about the franchise’s intentions to compete. But looking at the state of the roster right now, it’s really hard to see how they can compete in the West. While other franchises have made great moves, the Bucks have only signed Myles Turner as a replacement for Brook Lopez.