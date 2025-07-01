Giannis Antetokounmpo Drops Cryptic 2-Word Message After $107M Myles Turner News

What is going on in this offseason? Unexpected departures, thrilling movement, and unpredictability have started just weeks after the Thunder’s championship conquest. But there’s still nothing on the biggest front. What will Giannis Antetokounmpo do about his situation in Milwaukee? The Greek Freak is reportedly willing to explore his options but hasn’t sent a formal request.

So what is he doing all this time? Well, it seems even one of the most prolific NBA stars is having a hard time keeping track of the extensive offseason activity prevalent in the NBA right now. And he shared his thoughts in the most Giannis Antetokounmpo way possible.

The two-time MVP took to Twitter to give an update on how he is dealing with the offseason. Captioned “Mood”, it featured the time he was celebrating a title with the Bucks. Fresh off a champagne shower at that point and having won the ultimate, it was hard for Antetokounmpo to digest what was going on.

ADVERTISEMENT Article continues below this ad

That’s just how he is feeling right now. “I don’t know what’s going on right now, man,” the photo read.

ADVERTISEMENT Article continues below this ad

AD

ADVERTISEMENT Article continues below this ad

It seems like nobody really knows. Who would have thought Nickeil Alexander-Walker would move to Atlanta, or a Kevin Durant trade would happen so soon? Focusing on Milwaukee, they lost center Brook Lopez, who signed a two-year deal with the Clippers. It really looked it they were one of the handful of teams not looking to make any groundbreaking additions to their squad.

Yes, they did re-sign from marquee names to solidify their corner. However, there was nothing to appease Giannis Antetokounmpo. Well, until now. The Bucks needed some firepower with Damian Lillard out for most of the season. And they have done so by grabbing one of the players who just made it to the NBA Finals.