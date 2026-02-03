Giannis Antetokounmpo Ends Warriors Trade Talks to Join $244.6M Superstar, Predicts Bay Area Insider

Giannis Antetokounmpo is the single most polarizing star in this mid-season trade deadline. While he is on the trade block, the Golden State Warriors have emerged among the favorites to land the Milwaukee Bucks star. However, the latest update from one of the Bay Area insiders suggested that the 2021 NBA champion might join another young superstar in the Western Conference.

On Jan. 28, ESPN’s NBA Insider, Shams Charania, had reported that apart from the Warriors, the New York Knicks, the Minnesota Timberwolves, and the Miami Heat had emerged among the favorites to acquire Antetokounmpo. While the Dubs fans were still hoping to watch the Stephen Curry-Giannis pairing, The Athletic’s Marcus Thompson II shocked everyone by revealing that Antetokounmpo might be moving to Minnesota to join Anthony Edwards.

On Monday, KNBR’s X post featured a lighthearted conversation involving hosts Greg Papa and Matt Silver with Thompson. “Thursday at noon, Giannis Antetokounmpo plays for what NBA team?” Papa asked the Bay Area Insider. Thompson predicted that Antetokounmpo would be playing for Minnesota.

Interestingly, the Warriors have been in the mix to bring Antetokounmpo to the Bay Area. The Warriors have enough first-round picks to meet the Bucks’ asking price. On Feb. 2, ClutchPoints’ Brett Siegel said that the Bucks are still considering the Warriors’ offer.

“To this point, the Bucks have not declined the Warriors’ offer, sources said. Milwaukee’s front office was fascinated with the idea of acquiring all of Golden State’s future assets. But they are also taking their time with coming to a decision, which is not expected to happen until sometime within the 24-hour mark until the trade deadline.”

However, other reports also suggested the two-time MVP might not be as eager to join Curry, contrary to popular belief.

“Golden State is aware of recent rumblings that Antetokounmpo can’t be assumed to be as eager as he was once perceived to be to relocate to Stephen Curry’s town and team,” NBA insider Jake Fischer wrote.

Based on the noise so far in the market, the chances of the Warriors landing Antetokounmpo appear very thin.

What’s next for the Warriors if the Giannis Antetokounmpo trade fails?

The reports of the Timberwolves aggressively trying to pair the Greek Freak with Anthony Edwards are gaining momentum. Unlike the Warriors, the Timberwolves don’t have an overwhelming number of lottery picks to offer to the Bucks for a one-on-one trade. However, according to Brian Windhorst, they are trying to involve 3rd or the 4th teams in the mix to pull off the “Hail Mary Giannis deal.”

If the Warriors fail to land the superstar, making any other deal for players like Michael Porter Jr. or Trey Murphy III seems highly unlikely. There were also reports of multiple teams, like the Lakers and the Sacramento Kings, looking to trade for Jonathan Kuminga. However, the Warriors are less inclined to move Kuminga, especially after Jimmy Butler’s season-ending injury.

Despite multiple teams being linked to the Warriors since December, deals haven’t materialized. It seems like the Warriors want Giannis, or nothing at all. According to Brett Siegel, Giannis “appears to be the Warriors’ only option to add a star-level talent.”

The Warriors are not a title contender this season. They are being carried in the West by Stephen Curry, their aging superstar player. Adding an average star player is not going to get them in the mix of title contenders. Only a superstar like Antetokounmpo would be a meaningful addition. If not him, they might just wait for the offseason to explore additional options.