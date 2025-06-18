Giannis Antetokounmpo Faces Wife Mariah’s Warning Over Career Switch Idea Amid Stephen A. Drama

You’d think Giannis Antetokounmpo would be spending his offseason chilling on a beach or in the gym, perfecting his fadeaway. But instead, the two-time MVP has the internet in stitches—and raising eyebrows—thanks to a viral clip featuring him and wife Mariah having some good ol’ fashioned married-people banter. On the surface, it’s hilarious. But underneath? There’s a much deeper layer, especially once you hear what Giannis is actually toying with.

In the clip, Giannis is beaming with energy, clearly enjoying his summer: “I’m having so much fun this summer. This is going to be the greatest off-season of all time. Yeah.” And then he drops the unexpected. “Should I start streaming?” Mariah’s immediate reaction? A firm and slightly panicked: “Oh, God, no. Please, no.” Now, this is when the back-and-forth gets good.

Giannis starts name-dropping Kai Cenat and IShowSpeed like he’s ready to join AMP tomorrow. “IshowSpeed, Kai Cenat, man, help your brother out. I want to start streaming,” he says with a huge grin. But Mariah’s not amused.

ADVERTISEMENT Article continues below this ad

“Because we have four kids and a lot of other responsibilities,” she reminds him. And when Giannis tries to argue that streamers make serious bank? Mariah hits him with the realest one-liner: “I think you’re okay.”

AD

Now, look—this is obviously playful. But let’s not pretend Mariah doesn’t have a point. The streamer lifestyle looks like fun, but it’s a monster grind, especially when you’ve got a family. Just ask Twitch streamer Sizzsarz, who was back online two weeks after giving birth because “you have to ask yourself: ‘Is it worth taking that holiday and coming back to a dead channel?’” Or take Emily, who streamed nonstop for over 1,100 days and eventually admitted, “If I was always live, I didn’t have to think about things.” That may sound poetic, but it came at the cost of anxiety, loneliness, and seriously strained relationships.

There’s also the physical toll. A Chinese influencer couple who made millions quit after suffering vocal cord damage and complete burnout. Mariah’s “Please, let’s not” might’ve been lighthearted, but it was definitely grounded in something real. When streamers let the audience into their lives, it’s not just fun and games—it’s exposure, it’s pressure, and it’s a non-stop performance. Parenting with that kind of spotlight? Brutal!

And don’t even get us started on the money—because Giannis sure did. “Do you know how much money they make?” he says, wide-eyed. He’s not wrong. IShowSpeed reportedly makes between $1.1 to $3.4 million a year just from YouTube ads. Add in live donations, brand deals, merch, music, and live events, and he’s comfortably pulling in $5–8 million annually, maybe more. Kai Cenat? His Twitch subathon alone brought in $3.2 million. His total estimated worth? Somewhere between $10 and $15 million, though some crazy estimates push it way higher.

So yeah, Giannis might be joking… but the idea clearly has his attention. And for Mariah? It’s not about the money—it’s about what streaming might take away. The kids. Their time. Their sanity. And maybe, just maybe, some peace and quiet around the house.

But just as Giannis was cracking jokes about Twitch fame and trying to convince Mariah he could be the next Kai Cenat, reality came crashing in like a chase-down block. The laughs faded, the camera cut, and suddenly, the same man who was dreaming about streaming was back in the headlines for something a lot less lighthearted. This time, it wasn’t about money or content creation—it was about legacy. And the internet wasn’t exactly laughing anymore.

“Trade Giannis! He Has Blood on His Hands!”—Giannis unloads after Stephen A’s ‘Underachiever’ take

In a rare, vulnerable moment on his brother Thanasis’s “Thanalysis” podcast, Giannis opened up about how much the noise is starting to get to him. And make no mistake—he hears everything. “I’m so happy that we have someone in our family that’s a great salesman… a great spokesperson, that can set the record straight for me, for my mom, for my brothers… for my city, for my country, for everything,” he said, practically begging Thanasis to take the mic. “I want you one day… to go to First Take. Sit down at the table… I’m tired of walking in the facility and seeing ‘First Take’ on all of the TVs, and it’s like ‘Blah, blah, blah.’ I’m tired of it.”

That exhaustion? It’s not just noise fatigue. It’s personal. “They suck! Get them out of here! Trade Giannis! He has blood on his hands! Nobody wants him! He can’t shoot, he’s a bad teammate, zero IQ. Guys, yesterday, I was the best player in the world.” That’s Giannis, mocking the media’s whiplash-inducing takes that flip faster than an Insta reel. It’s not hard to connect the dots—and all fingers are pointing straight at Stephen A. Smith.

When asked to sum up Giannis’s career in one word, if he never wins another ring, SAS didn’t hold back: “Underachiever. Underachiever. I’m going to tell you why.” And tell us he did.

“Over the last four years—minimum 200 games—Giannis is second in the league, 30.4 points per game. Fifth in rebounds with 11.7. He’s shooting 58% from the field. Nine All-Star selections. Nine All-NBA selections. Top ten MVP voting nine times… and he’s got more of those than postseason series wins. That’s unacceptable.”

via Imago Apr 10, 2025; Milwaukee, Wisconsin, USA; Milwaukee Bucks forward Giannis Antetokounmpo (34) warms up before game against the New Orleans Pelicans at Fiserv Forum. Mandatory Credit: Benny Sieu-Imagn Images

To be fair, Smith also said, “It’s not his fault… I’m not in any way pointing to him or what he’s not doing… But to say one championship? Nah. No. You definitely expect more than that.” But still, the word underachiever hit like a cheap shot below the belt. This is the same guy who just averaged 30.4 points, 11.9 rebounds, and 6.5 assists on 60.1% shooting. The same guy who broke Kareem’s franchise record for double-doubles and dropped a 59-14-7 line like it was open gym. And yet… here we are.

ADVERTISEMENT Article continues below this ad

Jay Williams wasn’t having any of it. “That was one of your worst takes I’ve heard in a long time, man. That was horrible,” he told Stephen A.. “If you were to say that the franchise, the Milwaukee Bucks, have underachieved or are the biggest underachievers with the talent of Giannis—fair.” But Giannis? “A guy who has a 50-point closeout game… a guy who is a Finals MVP, a guy who’s a multi-time All-Star, All-NBA, All-everything, global face of the game.” One ring or not, Jay made it clear—put some respect on his name.

Giannis himself said it on Thanasis’s pod: “Me not having a second championship – I look back at my career… But my personal goal, if I am not able to help my team win a second ring, I’m letting down myself.”

So maybe the frustration isn’t just at Stephen A.—maybe it’s at how loud that “underachiever” voice echoes in Giannis’s own head. He loves Milwaukee, no doubt. But the clock is ticking. The franchise has tried to retool with Doc Rivers at the helm, but three straight first-round exits and a fragile roster make things murky.

ADVERTISEMENT Article continues below this ad

For now, Giannis stands somewhere between defiance and doubt—still loyal, still dominant, but visibly fed up with the constant flip-flopping narratives. Whether he ends up streaming or staying, one thing’s for sure: the Freak is tired of hearing the same take on every screen he walks past.