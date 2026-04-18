Giannis Antetokounmpo Feigns Jealousy After LeBron James and Bronny’s Announcement Video: “I Feel Left Out”

Even a king can feel a little left out sometimes, at least according to Giannis Antetokounmpo’s latest playful jab at LeBron James. LeBron James’s latest promotional video, a slick production featuring his son Bronny, captured the NBA world’s attention. But it was a comment from a fellow MVP, Giannis Antetokounmpo, that truly stole the show.

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LeBron James dropped a promotional teaser for the upcoming NBA Playoffs featuring his son and teammate, Bronny James. The cutting-edge snippet posted on his Instagram also featured scenes from Christopher Nolan’s upcoming project, ‘The Odyssey’. The video, posted on Friday- one day before the Lakers’ first-round opener against Kevin Durant and the Houston Rockets- features clips of the father-son duo on the basketball court, along with cinematic scenes from Nolan’s highly anticipated film. The video’s use of an ancient Greek odyssey as its central theme served as a clever parallel to LeBron’s own decades-long journey through the NBA.

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The post quickly gained traction (over 5,000+ comments and 18.4k reposts in less than 12 hours) as the Lakers’ fanbase began to hype up their superstar ahead of tonight’s tip-off. Milwaukee Bucks superstar Giannis Antetokounmpo was one of the only NBA players to respond to Bron’s latest post. “I feel left out,” Antetokounmpo commented with a laughing emoji and a GOAT icon.

The quip landed perfectly. Giannis- widely regarded amongst the best players in the world was clearly having fun with the idea that two of basketball’s most prominent figures were being celebrated in a film about legendary journeys, while the two-time MVP sat on the sidelines of the campaign.

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“No legend worth watching took a straight and simple path,” LeBron said in the clip. “Nah, they chose challenges and changeups every step of the way. And him, he’s on a journey all his own, with obstacles only he can conquer. Because in the end, this was never a myth, it’s a legacy.”

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For the uninitiated, Bronny James- LeBron’s 21-year-old son- is in his second NBA season with the Lakers after being selected in the second round of the 2024 Draft out of USC. He has steadily earned more playing time this year, particularly after injuries to Luka Doncic and Austin Reaves opened the door for him to contribute at the highest level.

The yellow and purple faithful were quick to pick up this Giannis interaction, though. One enthusiastic fan even urged the 31-year-old to ignore that feeling as he’ll be playing with James and Bronny this summer.

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The Lakers have long been touted as a landing destination for the 2x MVP, but the numbers need to make sense for all parties involved. The Bucks will not let their golden goose leave on the down low. They’ve already rebuffed offers from the New York Knicks in February because it did not meet their conditions.

Will we ever see LeBron James and Giannis start together?

The dream of LeBron James and Giannis Antetokounmpo starting together has tantalized both Bucks and Lakers fans for years. Bron’s playmaking brilliance, partnered with Antetokounmpo’s on-court dominance, spells danger for teams in both conferences.

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But when you add the skill of Luka Doncic and the work rate of Austin Reaves to that equation, the term ‘dynasty’ starts to enter any potential trade debates.

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Milwaukee has leverage in any sort of trade deal. Giannis is locked into a deal ending after the 2027-28 season (with a player option for the year after). The Lakers would need surgical execution to pull off a seismic trade to pair these two together.

Players like Rui Hachimura, Austin Reaves, and multiple first-round picks could enter the conversation if a Giannis trade is on the line.

Courting interest from the Miami Heat, Minnesota Timberwolves, and the Knicks, prying away the Greek superstar won’t be an easy mission. Reportedly, Giannis even met up with Stephen Curry at this year’s All-Star break after party. So all options remain open for the European as long as he gets a shot at going on a championship run.

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When it comes to ambition, LeBron and Giannis are on the same page. If either manages to structure their contract to accommodate the other, this fantasy can turn into reality. It’s plausible but precarious. A Bucks fire sale this summer could change everything, but what if Giannis opts otherwise and chooses to build a dynasty elsewhere?

Whether Giannis forces a trade to Los Angeles or builds his own dynasty elsewhere, his decision this offseason could shift the balance of power in the NBA for the next five years.