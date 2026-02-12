Giannis Antetokounmpo Finally Gets Modern Jamal Crawford Teammate As Doc Rivers Drops Outrageous Claim

The Milwaukee Bucks have been regaining momentum lately, and tonight’s 116-108 win over the Orlando Magic just solidified that. In a game without Giannis Antetokounmpo and breakout guard Ryan Rollins, the team managed to wear out a solid Eastern Conference rival, and there was one clear factor that head coach Doc Rivers recognized after the game.

“I’ve had Jamal Crawford, I’ve had Lou Williams, and now I have Cam Thomas,” Rivers told the media in his interview. “Cam wants to do right. He wants to play well. You can see that. And we’re going to give him every opportunity. I mean, the guy is a natural scorer, and you can see that.”

Thomas, who played his second game for the Bucks today, went off. In 25 minutes off the bench, he logged a game-high 34 points on 12-20 from the field, hitting four threes and all six of his free throws. This is a season-best mark for the guard, who lit up the Magic in his minutes, punishing Jalen Suggs particularly hard on one of his threes after he sagged off.

Rivers’ praise is not to be taken lightly. Over his career as a coach, he has witnessed some of the most gifted microwave scorers the league has seen, and by invoking names like Crawford and Williams, he clearly defined Thomas’ role next to Antetokounmpo.

Rivers made it clear that with the Bucks, Thomas is going to get enough opportunity to learn and sharpen his skillset, something that Milwaukee has dearly missed this season. The Bucks are one of the worst offensive teams in the league when Antetokounmpo sits, and that hurts especially now as he recovers from a calf strain.

That’s where Thomas can make his impact: creating buckets from nothing.

Cam Thomas Has a Chance to Reset His Career Next to Giannis Antetokounmpo

Cam Thomas has had a turbulent career. He entered the league on a contending Brooklyn Nets team behind Kyrie Irving and Kevin Durant, showing flashes as an offensive guard who could hold spot minutes, but broke out in his third season, leading the team in points per game, showing potential as a near-24-a-night scorer.

Imago Feb 11, 2026; Orlando, Florida, USA; Milwaukee Bucks guard Cam Thomas (24) is fouled by Orlando Magic guard Jase Richardson (11) during the second half at Kia Center. Mandatory Credit: Mike Watters-Imagn Images

However, a hamstring injury has disrupted his rhythm this season, and after a contract dispute with the Nets in the offseason, he was cut at the trade deadline after averaging under 40% from the field.

In Milwaukee, he’s not going to be a central offensive piece. Giannis Antetokounmpo’s gravity ensures that Thomas won’t face doubles every time he touches the ball. Instead, he can focus on torching second units and putting up numbers, something that’s been a strength his entire career.

Of course, there are weaknesses to his game. Rivers admitted as much:

“Probably forced one or two today where he overdribbled. You live with that, and you teach that to get that out of him.”

For now, all he needs to do is be the insurance for when the key starters, like Antetokounmpo, hit the bench, and he can secure a future with the Bucks and quietly reshape his career.