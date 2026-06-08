Giannis Antetokounmpo for Paolo Banchero Swap Talks Revealed by NBA Insider as Bucks Star’s Preferred Team Emerges

“There will never be a chance, and there will never be a moment that I will come out and say, ‘I want a trade.’ That’s not in my nature.” Giannis Antetokounmpo has long stood by this stance. But even he can’t ignore that despite another strong individual campaign, Milwaukee fell short and missed the playoffs. After 13 seasons with the Bucks, the trade chatter right now is more than ever and while many teams seem to be in the raging mix, there is one gaining quite the heat!

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Veteran NBA insider Brandon “Scoop B” Robinson recently provided fresh insights and an array of teams involved in the Giannis trade drama, but the Miami Heat seems like the most likely suitor.

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“Portland was a conversation, I can tell you. And at one point, Orlando and Milwaukee were having a conversation, potentially about swapping Paolo as well as Giannis,” Robinson said on The Odd Couple podcast. “But from my conversations with folks in the league, Giannis and the Heat.”

And this isn’t out of the blue. NBA on NBC’s Grant Liffmann, via Full Court Pass on X, reported that Giannis preferred team is actually Miami Heat. Meanwhile Paolo Banchero and Giannis Antetokounmpo have been linked over the last few weeks, especially after the hiring of Sean Sweeney as head coach. Sweeney previously served as the Bucks’ assistant coach (2012-18). This eventually triggered many reports that connected the Magic and Banchero with Giannis.

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Notably, since 2022, the Magic have focused on building a roster around Banchero, the No. 1 pick of the 2022 Draft class. The front office has assembled Franz Wagner, Jalen Suggs, and, most recently, Desmond Bane. Moreover, the franchise has continued to double down on its vision.

USA Today via Reuters Dec 11, 2022; Orlando, Florida, USA; Orlando Magic forward Franz Wagner (22) congratulates forward Paolo Banchero (5) after making a basket against the Toronto Raptors in the third quarter at Amway Center. Mandatory Credit: Nathan Ray Seebeck-USA TODAY Sports

Several reports even suggested the growing tension between Banchero and then-coach Jamahl Mosley. As per the conversations surrounding the league, the Magic apparently fired Mosley at Banchero’s demand.

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It highlights the commitment that the team has to him. Above all, the recent report from Jake Fischer seconds the idea. He stated that Sweeney’s Milwaukee connection has less leverage to pull Giannis, and also the team isn’t interested in moving away from their foundational pieces, Banchero and Wagner.

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This rules out the Giannis-Banchero swap from the equation.

Meanwhile, Portland also emerged in the conversation. NBA insider Chris Haynes reported that the Blazers showed ‘serious interest’ in pairing Giannis and Damian Lillard again.

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That’s a no-brainer. The duo, apart from their postseason injury struggles, emerged as the best in the business. They became the most productive offense machines in the history of the league, averaging 58.5 ppg across 116 regular-season games. Pairing them up will only reap benefits.

Yet, Scoop B considered the Miami Heat the buzzing landing spot. According to Robinson, Miami’s interest may not stop at Giannis alone. In a more ambitious framework, the Heat could even try pairing him with Los Angeles Clippers star Kawhi Leonard.

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“Say Giannis goes to Miami. Imagine a world where Norman Powell and Kawhi Leonard reunite in Miami along with Bam Adebayo. What do you think of that?”

Well, a Bam Adebayo, Giannis, and Leonard trio would instantly become one of the most dominant two-way frontcourts in the league. But the thing is, this is where things get complicated.

League rumors all make it clear that Giannis isn’t treating any potential move lightly. And why would he? He would leave Milwaukee to win, so he needs to ensure the divorce is worth his while. The big question is what Miami would actually look like after a deal and whether there’s enough depth left to truly contend. And that’s the stressor.

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Milwaukee will demand a massive return, so Miami would likely have to gut its roster and future assets. So can they really afford it?

Can the Miami Heat afford Giannis Antetokounmpo?

A few days ago, NBA insider Gery Woelfel dropped a blueprint that displayed the trade variables between the Heat and the Bucks.

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According to the report, the Heat will send Tyler Herro, Jaime Jaquez Jr., Kel’el Ware, the 13th pick of the 2026 Draft, and two first-round picks. All this for the Giannis swap.

For the Bucks, this deal gives instant production and future assets.

Imago Feb 15, 2026; Inglewood, California, USA; Team World forward Giannis Antetokounmpo (34) of the Milwaukee Bucks looks on during the 75th NBA All Star Game at Intuit Dome. Mandatory Credit: Kirby Lee-Imagn Images

Notably, Herro will become the primary offensive engine for the Bucks in the trade. He has come off a 20.5 ppg and 4.1 apg, while shooting 38% from the arc. Kel’el Ware would strengthen the frontcourt alongside Myles Turner. Meanwhile, Jaquez Jr. will add to the bench depth.

For Miami, adding Giannis alongside Bam Adebayo in the frontcourt is enough for a done deal.

Moreover, with Norman Powell’s presence in the backcourt, the team can thrive on the floor. And to add some spice, Scoop B brought Kawhi Leonard into the scene.

Leonard has recently found himself under scrutiny after the allegation surrounding the misuse of the cap space rules. According to the reports, the Clippers allegedly made an off-the-books endorsement arrangement for Leonard.

If found guilty, the league might take severe action. It could even scrap the Clippers’ contract with the 2x champ. With him available on the market, the Heat could cash in to reunite Leonard with Powell, figuring out a way financially.

For now, the Magic are committed to Banchero, the Blazers are interested in Giannis, and the Greek Freak is interested in the Heat!