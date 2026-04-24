Giannis Antetokounmpo Had No Say in Bucks’ Decision to Hire Taylor Jenkins, Says Shams Charania

When the man the franchise was built around hobbled off the court in the season finale at Philadelphia and said he had “zero” control over his own situation, it said everything about where things stood in Milwaukee. On Thursday, the Bucks made their first major move to reset the clock, doing so entirely without him.

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The Milwaukee Bucks are finalizing a deal to hire Taylor Jenkins as their new head coach, with ESPN’s Shams Charania and Ramona Shelburne breaking the news on Thursday. Jenkins replaces Doc Rivers, who departed after the Bucks finished 32-50, their worst record in nearly a decade. Appearing on NBA Today to detail the hire, Charania was pointed about one thing: Giannis Antetokounmpo had no hand in it.

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“I’m not aware of any involvement from Giannis in this search process,” Charania said. “This was something that the Bucks genuinely led, feeling like Taylor Jenkins was their guy. This was the best coach under any circumstances. He has shown that throughout his coaching career.”

The detail matters because of what surrounds it. Speaking after Milwaukee’s season-ending loss to Philadelphia, Giannis said he wasn’t sure whether he had played his final game as a Buck, while also leaving the door open on a potential contract extension in October. When asked about communication with the front office, he was pointed: “I’m very big on communication. I’ve always been open, but it’s got to go both ways. It cannot go one way.”

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Charania’s update on Thursday confirmed that those two sides are nowhere near the same page. “My understanding is that there’s been zero communication between these two sides since the deadline, as far as Giannis and the organisation’s top brass,” he said. A coaching hire made entirely without the franchise player’s input, in the middle of a communication blackout, paints a stark picture of the current state of the relationship.

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The hire itself carries genuine credentials independent of the Giannis question. Jenkins went 250-214 across six seasons as head coach of the Memphis Grizzlies, the most wins in that franchise’s history, guiding them to three straight playoff appearances between 2021 and 2023.

He has Milwaukee ties, too: Jenkins was a lead assistant under Mike Budenholzer during the 2018-19 season, the year the Bucks posted 60 wins and reached the Eastern Conference Finals, before being hired as Memphis’ head coach the same summer. That stint means he has already worked with Giannis, a head start that will matter whether the plan is to rebuild around him or manage his eventual exit.

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“A Dawn Of A New Era”: What Jenkins’ Hiring Signals About Milwaukee’s Direction

Charania’s framing of Thursday’s news was deliberate. “This day and moving forward is really the dawn of a new era in Milwaukee, as far as culture and bringing in Taylor Jenkins,” he said. The language of a new era is loaded when the franchise’s best player doesn’t know if he’ll be part of it.

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Bucks owner Wes Edens told ESPN earlier this month that Antetokounmpo will either be extended or traded before he can become an unrestricted free agent next summer, a binary that gives the Bucks a narrow window to resolve the biggest question in their offseason.

Jenkins’ hire has to be read in that context. Per CBS Sports, Jenkins’ comfort with operating in either direction, building around Giannis or navigating a rebuild without him, was a key factor in why the Bucks moved quickly to get him in ahead of what will be a pivotal summer.

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Imago Caption:

Oct 7, 2024; Dallas, Texas, USA; Memphis Grizzlies head coach Taylor Jenkins looks on during the game between the Dallas Mavericks and the Memphis Grizzlies at American Airlines Center. Mandatory Credit: Jerome Miron-Imagn Images

The infrastructure around the hire also matters. Milwaukee heads into the 2026 NBA Draft Lottery holding the 10th-worst record in the league, with the Atlanta Hawks owning the better of a pick swap between the two teams.

The Bucks will select somewhere in the lottery regardless, and in Memphis, Jenkins built a reputation for exactly the kind of player development a young roster demands. His Grizzlies oversaw Ja Morant’s rise from second overall pick to All-Star, and turned a franchise that had missed the playoffs in four straight seasons into one of the most physically imposing teams in the Western Conference within three years.

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Whether Giannis Antetokounmpo is in Milwaukee to see that process play out remains the central unanswered question of the offseason. On Thursday, the Bucks gave their answer on the coaching search. His answer is still to come.​​​​​​​​​​​​​​​​