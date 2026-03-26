Giannis Antetokounmpo Headed for ‘Divorce’ With Bucks as Lakers Emerge Frontrunner

The love story between Giannis Antetokounmpo and the Milwaukee Bucks is at a crossroads. With 10 games left to end the season, the Bucks are reportedly keeping him off the floor against his wishes, and for a player who brought the franchise’s first title in 50 years, that is not the way to go. With new information coming out of Milwaukee, fans of the Bucks will not be excited about the latest development involving their star player.

League insider Sam Amick of “The Athletic” on Thursday reported that Antetokounmpo and the Bucks are on a collision course toward a divorce this summer, writing “The team’s current stance, that he won’t be medically cleared to play despite the strong indications that he believes he’s good to go, is the clearest sign yet that these two parties are headed for a divorce in the summer.” The trigger is a public standoff over his hyperextended left knee, and the Bucks asked him to shut down for the remainder of the season, which he reportedly refused. ESPN’s Shams Charania confirmed the standoff on March 18, reporting that Giannis has no intention of accepting the team’s request despite the injury and Milwaukee’s all-but-confirmed playoff elimination.

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Keeping the two-time MVP sidelined improves Milwaukee’s draft lottery odds, and they can pick as high as second in what scouts regard as a generational class. But Giannis is not buying what they are selling. As Amick puts it: “Whether the Bucks are trying to preserve his health for an eventual trade, improve their draft position, or both, the fact that this approach is directly at odds with Antetokounmpo’s desires speaks volumes about the state of affairs in this relationship.”

The fault lines have been visible for months. In January, Giannis told Amick he would never request a trade, but in the same stretch, when a reporter asked if he would finish the season in Milwaukee, he simply replied, “I don’t know.” It was a two-word answer that reverberated across the league. ESPN’s Brian Windhorst captured the prevailing sentiment at the time: “It’s almost like a couple that everybody in the league thinks is going to get divorced. They don’t know if they are going to get divorced by Easter or if they are going to get divorced by July 4, but in the league, the teams do believe this is gonna be a divorce.”

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The teams lining up in anticipation have one franchise front and centre.

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Why the Los Angeles Lakers Lead the Race for Giannis Antetokounmpo

The Los Angeles Lakers did not wait for the divorce to be finalised before deciding on their approach. Los Angeles is reportedly planning a “all-out pursuit” of Giannis this summer, with ESPN’s Dave McMenamin identifying the “Greek Freak” as the ‘big prize’ the franchise hopes to land. According to team sources, the Lakers clearly see Antetokounmpo’s appeal and would be among the teams on the short list if the Bucks star requested a trade.

Imago Mar 17, 2026; Milwaukee, Wisconsin, USA; Milwaukee Bucks guard Gary Harris (11), left, Milwaukee Bucks forward Giannis Antetokounmpo (34) and Milwaukee Bucks forward Taurean Prince (12) watch the game against the Cleveland Cavaliers from the bench in the second half at Fiserv Forum. Mandatory Credit: Michael McLoone-Imagn Images

The appeal, from Giannis’s perspective, is not purely geographical. It is Luka Doncic. At NBA All-Star Weekend in February, Giannis told ESPN’s Malika Andrews that he grew up dreaming about playing for the Lakers and being a teammate of Kobe Bryant. The game has changed, but the pull of that franchise has not. Pairing with Doncic, who is already one of the two or three best players on the planet, would give Giannis the championship contention he has said is his singular priority.

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The complexity stems from the trade package that the Lakers are reportedly using around that pitch. LA insider Jovan Buha described the realistic offer as Austin Reaves on a max contract plus three first-round picks. Milwaukee expects to receive offers from all over the league this summer, while the Houston Rockets, Oklahoma City Thunder, and New York Knicks all have significantly more draft ammunition. The contract timeline also adds urgency to each conversation. Giannis will be eligible to sign a four-year, $275 million contract extension with the Bucks on October 1, 2026. If he declines, and the events of this week make that scenario more likely, Milwaukee will be forced to choose between trading him this summer at the peak of his value and watching him walk in the 2027 free agent class for nothing, with Los Angeles keeping the most watchful eye.

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The shutdown standoff strips away all the diplomatic language that has surrounded this saga for months. It is no longer about Giannis saying the right things or the Bucks insisting they remain united. It is about an organisation making decisions that prioritise its own future over its franchise player’s desires, and Giannis, for once, refusing to go along quietly. He has always said he wants to compete at the highest level, and a 29-43 team that benches him against his will is not that. Whether the Lakers can assemble the pieces to capitalise remains an open question, but the question of whether Giannis stays in Milwaukee is rapidly becoming a closed one.