Giannis Antetokounmpo Heading to Warriors With LeBron James, Claims Ex-NBA Star

The upcoming offseason is bound to have some of the biggest stars making the biggest decisions about their NBA future. Giannis Antetokounmpo and Ja Morant might want to explore options outside their teams after reports of sourness in the front office, while unrestricted free agent LeBron James enters unprecedented free agency. Stephen Curry can be considered a little fortunate here, as the structure of his deal allows for another guaranteed year. While the world keeps guessing, former NBA star Jason Williams is predicting a mega reunion of sorts in San Francisco.

“[He’s going to the] Warriors,” Williams said on Hoopin’ N Hollerin’ when asked about James’ future. [The hot take meter is] going to go through the roof when I say Giannis is going to join him out there.”

James has long been associated with the Warriors. Two years ago, the Dubs had even inquired about his free agency at the deadline. However, the possibility of him joining his biggest NBA rival was relatively thin, and the Purple and Gold locked him down to an extension. A recent report suggests that the Warriors’ interest in signing him never died down.

“Golden State Warriors legends Stephen Curry and Draymond Green will heavily recruit LeBron James this offseason once free agency starts, sources told Lakers Daily,” the bombshell update read.

The Warriors could have access to the non-taxpayer mid-level exception, expected to be worth $15.1 million. That’s about all they’ll be able to pay James, but it’ll require Draymond Green to opt out and re-sign for lesser money in the upcoming season.

Imago Feb 26, 2026; Phoenix, Arizona, USA; Los Angeles Lakers forward LeBron James (23) against the Phoenix Suns in the second half at Mortgage Matchup Center. Mandatory Credit: Mark J. Rebilas-Imagn Images

As far as Antetokounmpo goes, though, he was the Warriors’ primary target in free agency at the deadline last month. However, it didn’t pan out because the player wasn’t “as eager as he was once perceived to be” to relocate and become Stephen Curry’s teammate, according to Shams Charania. The situation around the Milwaukee Bucks star remains dynamic, with him being linked to quite a few teams, especially the New York Knicks, with the same intensity as the Dubs.

“He is not going back to Cleveland, I don’t think,” Williams said of James’ future.

There have been tons of rumors and an increasing belief that the Akron native would prefer to retire with his boyhood franchise. James Harden, who was himself traded to a win-now team this season, is reportedly interested in recruiting James to the Cavaliers. The 41-year-old is indeed entering murky territory in what could also be the potentially last few months of his NBA career.

LeBron James’s NBA future looks heavily uncertain, but it’s not all bad

In the blowout win against the Sacramento Kings, LeBron James made two back-to-back 3-pointers, and in the next possession, the ball hit his head and went out of bounds. The veteran was nowhere near frustrated. He had his hands on his knees, laughing alongside his opponents. Fans are seeing a side of the Lakers star they’ve never witnessed before. James seems at peace, not worrying too much about his future.

This will be the first time that James will not have full bargaining power. Realistically, he is not the best player on the team anymore, and the franchise doesn’t revolve around him. It might sound bad, but perhaps that is what James surely would’ve anticipated while signing his expiring contract.

Years ago, it was hard to wrap your head around LeBron James’s aura. Be it on the court, inside the locker room, or anywhere else, his larger-than-life presence was intimidating. But now, as he approaches retirement, he seems more relaxed, appreciating those lighthearted moments more.

It’s not that he doesn’t care about winning. After losing to the Oklahoma City Thunder last month, the four-time champion was livid and didn’t shy away from calling out the Lakers’ effort.

“You want me to compare us to them? That’s a championship team right there, we’re not,” James told reporters. “We can’t sustain energy and effort for 48 minutes, and they can.”

That’s the language of someone who cares about winning, and that’s precisely what makes his free agency even more interesting. If he plays one more season, he will be inclined to go somewhere that will give him a realistic chance of winning another ring. If so, the James-Antetokounmpo partnership in the Bay Area that Williams predicted isn’t all that bad.