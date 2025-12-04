Giannis Antetokounmpo Injury Update: Expected Return Timeline, Bucks’ Latest Statement

Just a day following Shams Charania’s exposing report about Giannis Antetokounmpo discussing his future with the Bucks, more calamity struck. Antetokounmpo picked up a scary-looking injury just three minutes into the game against the Detroit Pistons. The Bucks showed great character to come back from down 18 to snatch victory away from the Pistons. But with such tense times, what the team needs most is their dominant forward.

Unfortunately, Charania is back with some news. And it’s not the update Bucks fan would want to hear.

What is Giannis Antetokounmpo’s injury?

During the first quarter against the Pistons, Antetokounmpo fell on the hardwood while delivering an assist to his teammate, AJ Green. Immediately, he held his right calf, staying on the ground for some time. He was diagnosed with a right calf strain after the Bucks star underwent an MRI after the game.

Giannis Antetokounmpo return: When can Bucks fans expect him back

Here’s where things get tricky. According to Shams Charania, Giannis Antetokounmpo will be out for 2-4 weeks with his injury. It’s the worst news for the Bucks amidst times of tension with their loyal superstar. However, it’s also a relief that the Greek Freak dodged any major injury that would have sidelined him for longer.

As for his return, it will depend on Antetokounmpo’s intensity during this rehabilitation phase and how quickly his body responds. The two-time MVP previously suffered a left groin strain before returning four games ago. Hence, the team might take a cautious approach, making sure he is fully recovered before clearing him for NBA action.

If Antetokounmpo manages to heal early, his return could come against the Toronto Raptors (Dec 18) or the Minnesota Timberwolves (Dec 22), which would mean he misses at least four games. But if it takes the full four weeks to recover, the game against the Charlotte Hornets on January 2, 2026, might be a safe date.

In his absence, Doc Rivers might turn to forward Jericho Sims. The former Knick logged a career-high 15 points against the Pistons and really impressed his teammates. Additionally, Bobby Portis could be promoted to the starting lineup, giving the Bucks great floor spacing to maximise their efficient three-point system.

What have the Bucks said about Antetokounmpo’s injury

Head coach Doc Rivers briefly spoke about Giannis Antetokounmpo after the game. He shut down the assumption that the Greek Freak has requested a trade, putting an end to a lot of speculation. Aside from that, the Bucks head coach clarified that Antetokounmpo evaded an ACL injury.

As for teammates, Giannis Antetokounmpo going down really brought them together.

“There was adversity from the beginning. We had to persevere, be resilient,” said Kevin Porter Jr., who had 26 in the win against the Pistons. “Especially when ‘Gianni’ went down, we had to will it in and figure out a way. I’m happy we were able to finish it”.

Imago Feb 7, 2025; Atlanta, Georgia, USA; Milwaukee Bucks forward Giannis Antetokounmpo (34) on the sideline against the Atlanta Hawks in the fourth quarter at State Farm Arena. Mandatory Credit: Brett Davis-Imagn Images

The understanding within the team is the need for a collaborative effort on the defensive end. The Bucks currently rank 22 in defense, averaging 117.8 points allowed per game. Hence, Kyle Kuzma underscored the importance of creating an insufferable defense in the absence of Giannis Antetokounmpo.

“I think we didn’t do a good job of that when he was out the first time,” said Kuz.

Their effort against the Pistons could be the blueprint. The Bucks held them to shooting just 40% from the field, allowing just 109 points. Kevin Porter Jr. and Ryan Rollins are both disruptive against primary ball handlers. Going forward, playing tenaciously and with resilience could be the way for the Bucks to be successful without their juggernaut forward.

For all that’s known, these few weeks without Giannis Antetokounmpo could prove decisive in his decision to stay or leave.