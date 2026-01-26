Giannis Antetokounmpo Injury Update: Latest on Bucks Star’s Recovery Status and Expected Return Timeline

The Milwaukee Bucks’ tough nights continue. Against the Denver Nuggets, they took their 26th L of the season, falling in a close 102-100 game. However, the bigger concern came from Giannis Antetokounmpo’s end. The two-time MVP, despite 22 points, grimaced throughout the game. Head coach Doc Rivers pulled him out of the court with 34 seconds left in Q4. Soon, it was clear that the Greek Freak had re-injured his right calf.

Watch What’s Trending Now!

Now, speaking with the media, the 31-year-old confirmed he would undergo an MRI. He was also sure that the medical reports wouldn’t be much different from what he heard after injuring the same calf last month. Well, the results are here, and they might be a bit too concerning for the Bucks.

Coach Rivers addressed Antetokounmpo’s diagnosis. “He did a very good job. MRI has revealed exactly what we thought. There’s no timetable. Calf strain and really no timetable for return. Hopefully, like it was before, sooner (than later), but there’s no timetable,” Rivers said.

ADVERTISEMENT

Given his multiple right calf strains this season, should the Bucks take a more cautious approach and ensure Giannis Antetokounmpo is fully healthy before bringing him back?

“I thought we did that last time. It’s not like we didn’t make sure,” Doc Rivers said. “But there is a sport you play, and things happen, and it’s concerning because this is really three or four years in a row, right? He plays a lot of basketball. He really does. Summers, the body doesn’t get a lot of breaks, and that’s tough.”

ADVERTISEMENT

With Milwaukee’s star set to miss time beyond the trade deadline, attention will shift to whether the front office explores potential moves as postseason hopes fade. Until then, the Bucks may lean more heavily on Kyle Kuzma, Bobby Portis, and Pete Nance to fill the void.

Read Top Stories First From EssentiallySports Click here and check box next to EssentiallySports

ADVERTISEMENT

Amidst an uncertain comeback, Giannis Antetokounmpo continues to be a name in the trade market

Calf issues in the NBA follow a clear scale, and timing depends on severity. First, light muscle damage usually clears in one to three weeks, often seven to ten days during the season. Next, mid-level strains demand four to eight weeks. Finally, major tears can stretch beyond twelve weeks, even three plus months, especially near the Achilles. For now, the Bucks haven’t clarified Giannis’ grade of calf strain.

Meanwhile, experts across the NBA feel that the Milwaukee Bucks might have to make a franchise-altering decision soon. To keep Antetokounmpo or to trade him? Interestingly enough, the Los Angeles Lakers would be one of the frontrunners if Jon Horst decides to trade his superstar.

ADVERTISEMENT

Moreover, LA can line up expiring contracts and add Austin Reaves alongside a 2031 or 2032 two unprotected first-round picks, if they trade for the Greek Freak. However, AR’s $53.8 million, 4-year deal could emerge as a roadblock. If the Bucks acquire AR, they would take on long-term salary pressure without gaining an immediate elite-level return. And that won’t sit well with the organization.

ADVERTISEMENT

So, for now, Giannis Antetokounmpo‘s return for the Bucks remains in darkness. “This is from my experience being around the NBA. After that, I’m going to work my butt off to come back,” he promised after Friday’s heartbreak. Thus, as the 31-year-old treads through tricky trade lanes despite promising his loyalty to Milwaukee, fans would be hoping for a speedy recovery.