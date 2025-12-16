Giannis Antetokounmpo, Ja Morant to Team-Up on Eastern Conference Team, Claims NBA Legend

With December nearing its midpoint, NBA trade chatter is intensifying. As expected, Giannis Antetokounmpo and Ja Morant sit at the center of the speculation. Both superstars have been linked to multiple teams over the years, but have remained put. Still, with the February trade deadline approaching, one NBA legend believes the unthinkable could happen, that both could land on the same roster.

“I think he (Giannis Antetokounmpo) and John Morant are going to end up in Miami,” former Sacramento star Jason Williams said on the Hoopin’ N Hollerin’ podcast. “I’m not sure how it works. Pat Riley gets it done,” he concluded after the host pointed out who the Miami Heat have on their roster to trade for these two stars.

While Williams seemed too confident that both Antetokounmpo and Morant would end up on Miami’s roster, it’s safe to say that it will be easier said than done. On one hand, the Greek Freak, who, as per the Milwaukee Bucks, isn’t going anywhere anytime soon, is on a massive $48.7 million salary for this season and will earn around $54.1 million during the 2025-26 campaign.

So, with the Miami Heat hard-capped under the first apron, they would need to match the two-time MVP’s salary to make the financials work. This means the Heat would need to give up at least one of their key players, such as Andrew Wiggins, Tyler Herro, or even Bam Adebayo. Even then, they would need another player to match the 31-year-old’s salary.

Not to mention that the Bucks won’t be willing to trade players in exchange for their franchise cornerstone. They’ll certainly demand a couple of draft picks as well, preferably first-rounders. Nonetheless, while Miami might just have enough pull to land Antetokounmpo, it will be an uphill battle for them to land Ja Morant because Pat Riley and Co. would’ve exhausted most of their assets to trade for the superstar forward.

Which would mean that they wouldn’t have much left for the Memphis Grizzlies’ point guard. Now, even though Morant’s value might not be as high as it was a couple of seasons ago, he’s still a pretty valuable asset, especially when you’re pairing him up with Giannis.

So, with him set to earn around $39.4 million next season, things will get tricky for Miami. Having said that, we’ve seen crazier trades happen before, and who knows? We might actually see Giannis Antetokounmpo and Ja Morant on the same team. Nonetheless, although both these stars might be out of Miami’s reach, they still are among the top candidates to land Giannis, that too, with not much competition.

The list for potential landing spots for Giannis Antetokounmpo seems short, with Miami a top spot

The Giannis Antetokounmpo saga seems never-ending at this point. The Milwaukee Bucks star seems to fade in and fade out of trade talks. Nonetheless, if there’s any reality in the rumors this time around and the 31-year-old finally gives his nod for a move away from Wisconsin, even though many might believe he might end up in New York, Miami will also be a serious option for him.

According to NBA insider Sam Amick, the Greek Freak’s list of preferred destinations might be smaller than what many believe, with two teams fighting for his sweepstakes.

Imago Feb 7, 2025; Atlanta, Georgia, USA; Milwaukee Bucks forward Giannis Antetokounmpo (34) on the sideline against the Atlanta Hawks in the fourth quarter at State Farm Arena. Mandatory Credit: Brett Davis-Imagn Images

“The list might not be that long if you got New York in there. You got Miami. I think Miami is worth watching. That’s another one that checks a lot of boxes. It’s not a list of teams that I think is going to hold up the market,” he said.

It seems, contrary to what the majority of the fans and media think, the Bucks star doesn’t have many options on his plate. Of course, this has to do with Milwaukee’s asking price and also with Giannis’ massive contract. So, it’s obvious why many teams might not be able to even put in a serious offer for the superstar forward.

Nonetheless, that’s good news for New York and Miami, both of whom could tussle with each other for the Greek sensation. However, that’s only if Milwaukee makes him available, something they’ve clearly stated isn’t the case, at least for now. In the meantime, we can only wait and watch how the next phase of Giannis Antetokounmpo’s trade saga unfolds.