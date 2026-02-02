Giannis Antetokounmpo Joins Warriors in $80.28M Proposed Trade That Also Benefits Bucks, Per Insider

The Golden State Warriors find themselves in a fascinating spot as the trade market heats up. At this stage, they appear to be the only truly realistic landing place for Giannis Antetokounmpo. Moreover, outside of Stephen Curry, virtually every name on the roster could be in play if a blockbuster deal materializes. That reality has naturally raised questions about feasibility. Not just in completing a trade, but in sustaining it long term.

How workable is a Giannis move if the Warriors keep Jimmy Butler’s contract out of the equation? And even if the deal goes through, how do the Warriors realistically fit that many high-profile pieces on the same roster moving forward?

“If you don’t want to put Butler in the deal, then you’re basically trading Draymond, Kuminga, I guess Podziemski, for Giannis,” ESPN insider Bobby Marks said on 95.7 The Game. That’s how the deal will go about, and there seems to be no other way. “You’re either including Jimmy Butler or Draymond in the deal.”

Marks believes the Milwaukee Bucks would favor a package built around Jimmy Butler, Jonathan Kuminga, Brandin Podziemski, future draft picks, and a pick swap from the Golden State Warriors. In his view, Milwaukee gains flexibility by moving Butler later, once healthy, at the next trade deadline. Therefore, the focus shifts from immediate fit to long-term asset control and roster reshaping.

The cleaner path financially points to Jimmy Butler anchoring the deal. Butler’s $54.1 million contract lines up almost perfectly with Giannis Antetokounmpo’s $54 million salary, which matters because the Warriors sit only $264,000 below the second apron and must match money closely.

In contrast, Green, Kuminga, and Podziemski combine for $52.07 million, which would force the Milwaukee Bucks to add Kyle Kuzma at $22.4 million or Myles Turner at $25.3 million to balance the books.

Therefore, Milwaukee would likely prefer moving Turner to clear three years of future salary, while Golden State avoids complex matching. As a result, a Butler-centered package works more smoothly for both teams and keeps the math tight. This means the Dubs will have to package Butler ($54.1M), JK ($22.5M), and Podz ($3.68M) in an $80.28 million pack to land the Greek Freak.

Interestingly enough, the Warriors have a lot to offer to the Bucks other than Butler or Green. And maybe that’s why they are still in the trade conversation for Giannis. Also, remember that the 31-year-old 2-time MVP didn’t name the Dubs in his list of top 3 landing spots, according to the voices in the NBA. Yet, Mike Dunleavy & Co. are in a great position to make the move happen.

The Giannis Antetokounmpo trade to the Warriors

“The Warriors are very much in the mix. As I’ve reported since last week, if a Giannis trade happens now, it will be with Golden State,” ClutchPoints’ Brett Siegel reported. “If anything happens, it won’t be until Wednesday night at the earliest.”

The Golden State Warriors possess one of the strongest trade arsenals in the league. They can offer up to four first-round picks for Giannis Antetokounmpo, including unprotected selections in 2026, 2028, and 2032, plus a 2030 pick if it lands inside the top 20. As a result, few contenders can rival that level of draft capital. Meanwhile, the Milwaukee Bucks want either elite young talent or a heavy supply of future assets. Golden State can realistically deliver both.

Jonathan Kuminga fits the Bucks vision as a young, controllable player with upside. Brandin Podziemski adds further appeal, especially given his Milwaukee roots. Therefore, the Warriors can shape a package that blends potential and volume. That approach aligns cleanly with Milwaukee’s long-term goals as they prepare for life beyond a two-time MVP.

USA Today via Reuters Dec 13, 2022; Milwaukee, Wisconsin, USA; Milwaukee Bucks forward Giannis Antetokounmpo (34) drives for the basket around Golden State Warriors forward Draymond Green (23) during the third quarter at Fiserv Forum. Mandatory Credit: Jeff Hanisch-USA TODAY Sports

Now, in the Bay, having Antetokounmpo would be transformational. Pairing Steph with Giannis would terrorize defenses across the Western Conference and instantly elevate a 27-23 team into a true title favorite. The price would be steep, including Kuminga, Podziemski, four first-round picks, and possibly Green or Butler. Yet, with Curry’s championship window tightening, Golden State has little incentive to protect future flexibility.

If general manager Mike Dunleavy secures Giannis without losing both veterans, the decision becomes immediate. Even if Milwaukee pushes for everything, the Warriors have never shied away from going all in when history calls.