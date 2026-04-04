Giannis Antetokounmpo Linked to Cavaliers in Blockbuster $315M Trade Scenario: Report

The Eastern Conference could be in for a serious shake-up this offseason, and it all revolves around Giannis Antetokounmpo. His uneasy situation with the Milwaukee Bucks shows no real signs of settling. In fact, it is only fueling speculation. With doubts growing about his long-term future, rival teams are quietly circling. Among them, the Cleveland Cavaliers are watching closely.

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According to NBA insider Brett Siegel: There is a potential path for the Cavs to leverage assets like Jarrett Allen and Evan Mobley to make a “serious run” at Giannis Antetokounmpo this offseason.

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The Cleveland Cavaliers are now balancing their finances while still keeping an eye on Giannis. The 2025-26 books show a massive $212 million tax payroll and a $68 million tax bill, which is already deep in the red with about -$24 million space. Then things get tighter as the 2026-27 cap sheet balloons to approximately $260 million in allocations, leaving a brutal -$95 million cap gap and pushing right up against both apron limits.

Simply put, the current roster is overpriced, with little wiggle room. Now, let’s delve deeper into the Cavs’ core. Jarrett Allen signed a new three-year, $91 million extension, bringing his total to approximately $131 million over five years. Meanwhile, Evan Mobley has a massive 5-year $224 million contract that could be worth $269 million, with annual salaries starting around $46 million and rising past $61 million. That is serious money and serious value.

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Most importantly, that’s serious trade ammunition for the Cavaliers. Giannis Antetokounmpo‘s current deal stands at roughly $175M over three years, averaging around $58M, with a $54M salary in 2025-26. Add in his newer $186M extension running through 2026-27, plus a 2027-28 player option. Moreover, a potential $275M extension looms in 2026. So yes, any trade conversation starts heavy as it demands elite assets, long-term flexibility, and guts.

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And that’s exactly where Cleveland’s intrigue kicks in. Pair Allen’s $91M extension with Mobley’s $224M commitment, and the framework looks real. An instant $315 million gap to accommodate Giannis and his future $275 million extension.

That means yes, moving Mobley and Allen easily creates the financial pathway. In fact, it gives Cleveland massive leverage in matching long-term value. However, trades still run on yearly salary matching rules, not total sums—so while the Cavs overshoot, the real battle remains fit, timing, and whether the Milwaukee Bucks buy into that return.

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Now, let’s go back to Milwaukee, where the scene is heating up between the front office and Giannis Antetokounmpo.

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Giannis Antetokounmpo isn’t happy with the Milwaukee Bucks’ approach

Tensions between Giannis Antetokounmpo and the Milwaukee Bucks escalated sharply on Friday night. Antetokounmpo has remained sidelined since March 15, with the Bucks attributing it to a left knee hyperextension and bone bruise. Meanwhile, the two-time MVP appears to see the situation differently. He e told reporters Friday that he is ready and available to suit up. However, in his view, the front office is holding him out against his will.

“I’m available to play today. Right now. I’m available,” he told Eric Nehm. “I don’t see myself in the first 12. I don’t see myself in the starting lineup.” Around mid-March, the Milwaukee Bucks reportedly floated the idea of shutting him down for the rest of the season. However, Giannis Antetokounmpo showed no willingness to go along with it.

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Given how deeply his mindset revolves around competing, the suggestion clearly didn’t resonate with him. “For somebody to come and tell me to not play or not to compete, it’s like a slap in my face,” Giannis said. “I don’t know where the relationship goes from there.”

Therefore, this situation is reaching a breaking point. The tension in Milwaukee keeps rising, and it is no longer easy to ignore. Meanwhile, Cleveland remains alert, holding their pieces, Jarrett Allen and Evan Mobley, to act if the moment arrives. However, everything now depends on how far this rift goes.