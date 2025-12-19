Giannis Antetokounmpo Makes Candid Admission on One Condition Bucks Will Accept Trade Offers

Giannis Antetokounmpo was there when the Milwaukee Bucks lost 105-111 to the Toronto Raptors at home. A lot of questions need answers because the 11-17 team isn’t looking so great right now after back-to-back losses, again. The thing is, the ‘franchise star’ has been watching it all from the sidelines. Who’s to say it won’t factor into his decision? Though he didn’t play, Antetokounmpo spoke to reporters at length tonight. He addressed everything about his future.

Watch What’s Trending Now!

Anticlimactically, Antetokounmpo dismissed all the trade rumors.

But to summarize, he claims he didn’t speak to the Bucks about leaving (which confirms what Doc Rivers has been saying, the player told his teammates he’s ‘locked in’ to return from his calf injury), and yet says his agent could be having conversations about his future outside.

ADVERTISEMENT

“You’ve got to make the right moves to create the best chance for your organization to compete and win a championship,” Antetokounmpo puts it.

So while the Bucks star doesn’t want to leave, he vaguely hints that changes will occur, with the condition that he stays if the team wins…

“If the team is not doing well and not performing to the standards that you guys think it should, we’re going to keep on calling you until you say, ‘Okay, let’s get it done,'” Antetokounmpo continued. “That’s how it works in business. That’s what I do in business. Just got to be consistent applying pressure. And eventually someone is going to break and give into what you want.”

ADVERTISEMENT

Antetokounmpo does say that all the speculation on whether he’s staying or leaving has taken a toll on his mental health. He’s trying to keep his head above the water. One of those tactics started the trade rumors.

Read Top Stories First From EssentiallySports Click here and check box next to EssentiallySports

ADVERTISEMENT

Giannis Antetokounmpo reveals reason behind deleting Bucks info on social media

The day Giannis Antetokounmpo suffered a non-contact injury, off-court drama was building up. Everyone was sure he had checked out of Milwaukee. His agent had reportedly opened negotiations with the Bucks front office, and the Los Angeles Lakers and New York Knicks were seemingly interested.

But worst of all, the 31-year-old star had scrubbed off most traces of the Bucks on his social media. Barring the posts from the Bucks’ 2024 NBA Cup win, he had removed the Bucks from his bio, his follow list, and recent posts. That’s a breakup move in Gen Z lingo…

So, understand everyone’s confusion when Antetokounmpo says he’s not leaving. Someone even asked him on his socials why he did that, and he had a clear answer.

ADVERTISEMENT

“I’m like, ‘Bro.’ You know, the young generation, they just pay attention so much to that. What does that mean? Like, what does me deleting the Bucks stuff from my social media platform mean? Does that mean I’m not going to show up to work? I don’t understand.”

Imago Dec 18, 2025; Milwaukee, Wisconsin, USA; Milwaukee Bucks forward Giannis Antetokounmpo (34) during the fourth quarter against the Toronto Raptors while recovering from an injury at Fiserv Forum. Mandatory Credit: Benny Sieu-Imagn Images

Giannis has previously deleted all social media for his mental health. This isn’t new behavior from him. He claims it had nothing to do with leaving the Bucks. The fact that he kept things like the Jim Paschke post, NBA Cup, and championship pictures indicates he wants his social media page to reflect something.

ADVERTISEMENT

“All the moments that mean something to me is there,” the Bucks star confirmed.

Don’t expect sporadic getting off the plane and working out posts anymore, though.

“I want to be more private moving forward as much as I can,” he continued. “I want to be a little bit more private because that’s how I protect my family.”

ADVERTISEMENT

Privacy has been in short supply for Giannis Antetokounmpo recently, as everyone wants to know what’s on his mind. We’d probably know if he or the Bucks make a radical move.