Giannis Antetokounmpo Makes Final Decision on Warriors Trade as Draymond Green Faces Axe – Reports

The Golden State Warriors’ plan to unite Giannis Antetokounmpo with Stephen Curry has hit a major snag. The Dubs had reportedly included veteran forward Draymond Green in the negotiations, who later denied the rumors, laughing at the online speculation. However, the latest reports say the two-time MVP himself is now doubting a move to the Bay Area.

NBA Insider Jake Fischer wrote in The Stein Line, “I have heard from sources briefed on the situation that some in the know suspect Antetokounmpo could be turned off by the idea of joining an older team and/or facing the sort of criticism that Kevin Durant continues to absorb to this day about teaming up with Curry.”

Durant enjoyed a lot of success in his three seasons with the Warriors, guiding the team to two rings and winning two Finals MVP awards, highlighting his dominance. Even then, there’s a common ring-chasing criticism he faces to this day, and he reportedly left the team due to internal conflicts.

Fischer further clarified that “presumably only Giannis knows for sure.”

On the other hand, Anthony Slater of ESPN recently reported that the Warriors have placed Green in trade talks, and his 14-year run in the Bay Area is near its end. The front office has been aggressively pursuing a trade for Antetokounmpo, as they have the draft capital needed to pull it off. So, it isn’t surprising that a deal may include Green in the overall package for the Milwaukee Bucks.

The Warriors will need to trade away at least one of Jimmy Butler or Draymond Green for salary-matching purposes.

Butler earns $54.1 million this season and $56.8 million next, whereas Green makes $25.8 million this season and $27.6 million next (player option), so the latter’s contract is shorter and slightly easier to redirect, and he is also healthy at the moment, unlike Butler. Overall, Green presents a lot of appeal for the Bucks with his leadership and defensive abilities.

Recently, Green addressed the trade rumors surrounding his name, saying he was unfazed by the entire scenario.

“I’ve been here for 14 years,” Green said on Friday night. “I have no reason to sit and worry about leaving. But if I’m traded, that’s part of the business. I ain’t losing no sleep, though. I slept great last night.”

Imago Dec 25, 2025; San Francisco, California, USA; Golden State Warriors forward Draymond Green (23) during the fourth quarter against the Dallas Mavericks at Chase Center. Mandatory Credit: Darren Yamashita-Imagn Images

But this trade scenario was becoming inevitable. NBA champion Channing Frye warned Green to focus on bringing stability to the Warriors’ roster rather than getting involved in flagrant fouls and arguments with referees.

“Draymond needs to play better, just give me 20 games Draymond of locked in so his team can have a chance while they try to go make a move and do something,” Frye said on the Road Trippin podcast a couple of weeks ago.

Green has been averaging 8.4 points, 5.7 rebounds, and 5.3 assists while shooting 41.6% from the field. He has recorded 130 fouls this season, in comparison to the 174 he had across the entire previous regular season.

The Warriors’ front office will try everything in its power to build a future-proof roster, remain competitive during Stephen Curry’s last few seasons, and continue to push for a final championship. Head coach Steve Kerr has even admitted that the Dubs are “a fading dynasty.” Therefore, Antetokounmpo’s deal would make so much sense for the Dubs. However, is this finally the end of the road before the trade deadline, or not?

NBA insider reveals two teams that could still be landing spots for Giannis Antetokounmpo

Interestingly, the Warriors have been running as favorites to land Giannis Antetokounmpo, but NBA Insider Marc Stein shared the latest twist that may come as a shock to the Bay Area, as they have been stacking up on draft capital for this very moment.

“Minnesota has been in this thing from the jump,” Stein said on the ALL NBA podcast on Tuesday. “The reason is, based on everything I’ve been told, Giannis Antetokounmpo has a very strong admiration for Anthony Edwards.”

A trade to Minnesota would mean the Timberwolves need to build a package, possibly around Jaden McDaniels, something they weren’t ready to do before. However, they only have a 2028 first-round pick swap to facilitate this trade and will need to offer the Bucks something substantial in return.

Stein also shared that Antetokounmpo is believed to be open to joining the Miami Heat, and the Greek star would even agree to a contract extension this summer.

Overall, though, “a lot of people close to this thing” don’t see the Bucks beating the trade deadline clock. They will take their time canvassing the landscape and agree on a trade in the summer, which will delay Antetokounmpo’s contract extension but benefit the larger scheme of things.