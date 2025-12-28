Giannis Antetokounmpo Makes Rare Social Media Move After Nikola Vucevic Taunts Over Windmill Dunk

The Milwaukee Bucks managed a tough 112-103 win against the Chicago Bulls today, but all the attention went to one particular moment in the closing moments of the game. That moment involved Bucks forward Giannis Antetokounmpo and Bulls center Nikola Vucevic.

In his first game after missing eight straight, with the clock winding down and the win already sealed, Antetokounmpo took the ball, ran down the court, and threw down a highlight windmill dunk, which he later posted to his X account with the caption:

“I ain’t no painter but you get the picture💯🤞🏽.”

The play was loud, emphatic, and most importantly, broke the unwritten rules of the NBA: when the game’s over, you let it end. The Bulls were clearly irked by this, with Vucevic approaching Antetokounmpo, briefly arguing before the two teams’ benches got involved, requiring the referees and coaching staff to hold them back.

Afterwards, Bulls reporter KC Johnson spoke to Vucevic, who took the moment to throw shade at the Greek Freak:

“Usually when the game is over, you just dribble the ball out. I assume Giannis was mad about that report that came out that the Bulls wouldn’t trade for him and he wanted to prove a point.”

Vucevic is referring to the ongoing trade rumors surrounding the Bucks forward, following his management’s discussions with the team’s front office about his future after a disappointing start to the season.

It was also later reported by Bulls insider Lou Canellis that Chicago was approached by Antetokounmpo’s representatives, but the team wasn’t interested.

Vucevic wasn’t the only Bulls player to take offense to Antetokounmpo’s dunk. Starting guard Coby White was also interviewed by Johnson, and told him:

“It’s disrespectful to the game. I said, ‘Bro, you’re better than that. The game is over with. Why you gotta do that?’ It’s a respect thing.”

It’s clear that this win was a big statement for Giannis and the Bucks as a whole.

Giannis Antetokounmpo Takes Over in Return as Milwaukee Bucks Outlast Chicago Bulls Late

The Milwaukee Bucks eased Giannis Antetokounmpo back into the lineup against the Chicago Bulls, and the early signs mattered. After missing eight straight games with a right calf strain, Antetokounmpo produced efficiently to stabilize the Bucks tonight, with Ryan Rollins also stepping up.

Imago Nov 29, 2025; Milwaukee, Wisconsin, USA; Milwaukee Bucks forward Giannis Antetokounmpo (34) reacts after scoring his 21,000th career point in the third quarter against the Brooklyn Nets at Fiserv Forum. Mandatory Credit: Benny Sieu-Imagn Images

Rollins gave Milwaukee a narrow lead with a late first-quarter three, giving the Bucks all the momentum they needed. Antetokounmpo‘s paint pressure sparked an 8-0 run to push the lead to double-digits, but the Bulls pushed back, reducing their deficit to 54-50 at the half.

The game tightened in the third. Josh Giddey ignited a run for the Bulls, briefly pulling even, before Giannis pulled things back on track. His free throws in the final moments of the quarter gave the Bucks a five-point lead, and his presence opened up good looks for the rest of his teammates.

Antetokounmpo’s alley-oop dunk in the fourth extended the lead to start the quarter, but the Bulls kept it within one or two possessions by firing back when needed. When the Bulls made one last push inside the final two minutes, Antetokounmpo answered with four straight points to seal the game, taking a much-needed win.