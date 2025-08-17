Giannis Antetokounmpo Meets Jimmy Butler’s Inner Circle Ahead of Big Work Event

Giannis Antetokounmpo just spent the day with someone from Jimmy Butler’s inner circle, and Dub Nation can’t look away. With the Warriors desperately eyeing their next big swing and Giannis already halfway in the Bay through his Google ties, the latest interaction might not be a coincidence. Especially not when it happens just days before one of Google’s biggest events of the year.

Just a few months ago, Giannis made a surprise appearance at Google I/O in San Francisco, Pixel phone in hand, standing shoulder-to-shoulder with the Warriors’ loyal sponsor. Then came the pixelated partnership rumors, the commercial with Simu Liu, and the fans connecting dots faster than a Lillard step-back. Now, Google’s bringing out the big names for their Pixel 10 celebration: Fallon, Lando Norris… and Giannis.

But it’s not just guest lists anymore. The Greek Freak just posted on Instagram,“#Sponsored Make sure to tune into #MadeByGoogle on August 20th to see what we’ve been cooking up. You won’t want to miss it! #GooglePixel”. Attached to that caption was a video that has everyone talking. Filmed at McLaren HQ, F1 star Lando Norris featured on it with Giannis, while breaking the fourth wall with a cheeky grin, “Hi everyone, I’ve had a super fun day with Google Pixel alongside one of my favorite basketballers. I wish I could show you more, but I’m literally not allowed.”

ADVERTISEMENT Article continues below this ad

View this post on Instagram A post shared by Giannis Ugo Antetokounmpo (@giannis_an34) View this post on Instagram Expand Post

AD

But there’s more, Norris, standing next to Giannis, was asked to go “back to back.”

“But this is just doing me dirty,” the F1 star quips, clearly outsized by the 7-foot MVP. Then it skips to grinning, “Guys, this is Giannis Antetokounmpo. I’m here at McLaren with Google.” Followed by a clip of him getting into a sports car! He exclaimed, “No way!” The big man even managed to get in.

ADVERTISEMENT Article continues below this ad



Lando finished the video with, “Make sure to see the Made by Google event on August the 20th. See you soon.” And just like that, fans got their first look at a crossover few expected, but everyone is talking about. Lando is Jimmy Butler’s F1 guy. The two go back to 2019’s Canadian GP. Monaco? Miami? Butler’s always courtside, cheering Norris like a superfan. So when the Bucks star enters that circle, alongside Lando, at a Google shoot, days before a Warriors-heavy tech event, it’s hard not to read into it.

All eyes on August 20

The Made by Google keynote is set for August 20, live from Brooklyn. It’s a power statement. Google’s celebrating a decade of Pixel innovation with NBA royalty front and center. The teaser showcased new gear, Pixel 10, Pixel Fold, Pixel Watch 4, but it’s the guest list stealing headlines, Jimmy Fallon, Lando Norris, Jonas Brothers, Stephen Curry teaming up with Giannis Antetokounmpo.

ADVERTISEMENT Article continues below this ad

What makes this even spicier? The Warriors’ future. Their core is aging, and the championship window is closing. Owner Joe Lacob has been hesitant to move his young pieces, but that stance could shift for someone like Giannis. NBA insiders from Brian Windhorst to Tim Kawakami have all hinted: Golden State is lurking.

Giannis has been showing love to Golden State. He’s tight with Google. His wife is from Fresno. And now, he’s hanging out with Butler’s crew; the Warriors fans don’t need a flashing sign. August 20 might not bring a trade. But it’s a crossover, something bigger.