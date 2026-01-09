Giannis Antetokounmpo & Bucks Get Major Ja Morant Trade Boost Amid Timberwolves Rumors

The trade window is heating up with every passing day, as yet another All-Star guard has emerged as an option in the market after Trae Young’s move from Atlanta to Washington. The new name in the mix is Memphis Grizzlies star Ja Morant, who could be on the move before the deadline, as the Grizzlies are open to hearing offers for the 26-year-old, per ESPN.

Watch What’s Trending Now!

Also, there are only a few teams that can pursue a big move for the All-Star guard, and the Milwaukee Bucks are one such team. As per NBA Insider Evan Sidery, the Bucks are looking to add a superstar player to their roster to accompany Giannis Antetokounmpo as they aim to opt for a more ‘win now’ strategy.

ADVERTISEMENT

Although the Grizzlies are fixated on their demand of talent young players in exchange for Morant, Sidery believes that a trade package of Kyle Kuzma, Bobby Portis, and Ryan Rollins to match the salary, and the game changer could be if the Bucks decide to let go of their extremely valuable first-round pick from 2031.

However, the Grizzlies could also face the same situation that the Atlanta Hawks faced with Trae Young. It is a frosty market, and Morant has his flaw just like Young. He is an undersized guard who has weaknesses on both sides of the floor. Plus, he has lost a step in his athleticism due to injuries, which was thought to be his most prized possession. His efficiency of scoring and also getting to the rim has taken a major hit, and therefore, his stocks are pretty down. He is averaging 19.0 points and 7.6 assists at 40% shooting from the field across 18 games this season.

But the Grizzlies could benefit from the desperation around the Bucks.

ADVERTISEMENT

Would Ja Morant be a great fit at the Bucks alongside Giannis Antetokounmpo?

Ja Morant broke into the scene with a lot of promise and rightfully so, as he was seen as one of the most athletic young players. However, he lost his way a bit with a lot of off-court controversy and wasn’t even lucky with injuries. However, even after all his troubles, Morant continues to be adecent player and could help certain teams that need a floor general, who can dictate the offense while also bringing his playmaking and leadership abilities.

ADVERTISEMENT

Read Top Stories First From EssentiallySports Click here and check box next to EssentiallySports

While the market isn’t crazy about the All-Star guard, the Bucks could be in the mix mainly because of their desperation to add another big name to Giannis. Overall, the Milwaukee Bucks were thought to be a contender at the start of the season, but their season has panned out very different and there’s a lot of scrutiny around head coach Doc Rivers. But they need to make a big move to keep Gainnis satisfied, and Morant could be that player.

Imago Apr 1, 2025; Memphis, Tennessee, USA; Memphis Grizzlies guard Ja Morant (12) reacts after a basket during the second quarter against the Golden State Warriors at FedExForum. Mandatory Credit: Petre Thomas-Imagn Images

However, Morant’s fit at Milwaukee looks a little doubtful, as he is extremely ball-dominant, and without the ball, his efficiency and impact both go down drastically. But the Bucks don’t have a lot of trade options in the market, and even if they did, they don’t have trade pieces to entice the Grizzlies. So they may be forced to include the 2031 first-round pick, the only valuable pick left in their possession.

ADVERTISEMENT

Overall, it looks like more of a move in desperation than a well-thought-out trade. But for now, the Minnesota Timberwolves are also reportedly chasing Morant as they desperately need a backcourt partner for their main man, Anthony Edwards. A move for Morant could elevate their team if he manages to stay healthy and helps them compete for the Championship.