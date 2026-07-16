Giannis Antetokounmpo Pays Touching Tribute to Late Father While Attending Argentina vs England World Cup Semifinal

The 2026 FIFA World Cup semifinals brought unparalleled star power to Atlanta on Wednesday night. But no figure loomed larger than NBA superstar Giannis Antetokounmpo. Now relaxed after completing the blockbuster trade of the offseason, the multi-time league MVP relived the love for soccer he shared with his late father, Charles, through the biggest sports spectacle in the world right now. In one Instagram post, a star-studded event became a deeply personal milestone for the new Miami Heat star.

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Amid a highly anticipated international clash at a packed Mercedes-Benz Stadium, Antetokounmpo took to social media to share his milestone achievement. Posing alongside his wife, Mariah, the 6’11 forward posted pictures from the stands with a poignant caption.

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“Dad, I just went to a World Cup match🙏🏽.”

The emotional post instantly struck a chord within the basketball community. His brother and former teammate, Thanasis, responded with a series of star-eyes emojis (“🤩🤩🤩”) in the comments.

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It also comes right after he was spotted at a local Atlanta sports bar, an English-style pub for soccer fans, watching the semi-final game between France and Spain.

Although he kept it lowkey, he didn’t go unnoticed, towering over the other patrons. After his sports bar sighting went viral, he went to the actual stadium game.

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By Wednesday night, he upgraded to premium executive suites at Mercedes-Benz Stadium, rubbing shoulders with fellow A-list icons including legendary Rolling Stones frontman Mick Jagger and record producer Jermaine Dupri.

But it was the special tribute to his dad that had the greatest impact.

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Giannis Antetokounmpo lands in Miami after tribute to dad

The public tribute carries immense significance for the Antetokounmpo family. Before migrating to Greece, Giannis Antetokounmpo’s late father, Charles, was a professional soccer player for Sunshine Stars FC in Nigeria. He passed away from a heart attack in 2017.

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Growing up in Europe, Giannis passionately played both basketball and soccer. He even joked that his 6-foot-11 stature was the only obstacle preventing a career in the English Premier League.

His commitment to the sport remains visible today through his minority ownership stakes in the MLS club Nashville SC and the English club Chelsea Women.

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A little downtime with his other favorite sport serves as a fun interlude in what has been a career-altering summer for the forward. After anchoring the Milwaukee Bucks for 13 historic seasons, Antetokounmpo was recently traded to the Miami Heat in a blockbuster deal. With his first official Heat press conference scheduled in Miami just a day after the match, the superstar took the opportunity to cross a major item off his bucket list.

Apart from loving the nod to his dad, there’s one question bugging fans. They want to know which team he supports and hope he’s here for Lionel Messi.

On the pitch, Antetokounmpo witnessed a classic, as Lionel Messi engineered a dramatic 2-1 comeback victory for Argentina over England. The victory officially sets up a highly anticipated World Cup Final between Argentina and Spain on Sunday at MetLife Stadium.

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It’s unclear whether Giannis will head to New Jersey for the finals. Wearing the same outfits from the FIFA semis, Giannis and Mariah carried their suitcases out of the private jet that had just landed in Miami. He’s going to make his first address as a member of the Miami Heat on Thursday.

‘m excited. I’m going to the arena tomorrow morning, then we’ll have the press conference. I’m excited, I feel good,” Antetokounmpo told reporters at the airport.

As the reigning world champions prepare to defend their crown, Miami’s newest cornerstone is now in South Beach, having finally fulfilled a lifelong familial dream.