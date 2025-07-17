Giannis Antetokounmpo Puts Knicks Star In Jeopardy as Bucks GM Admits Desperate $107 Million Decision

“New York is my favorite city to play in on the road.” When a superstar like Giannis Antetokounmpo says something like that, it’s not just a compliment; it’s fuel for the fire of speculation that has been burning in New York for years. The idea of the Greek Freak playing under the bright lights of Madison Square Garden has long been the ultimate dream for the Knicks and their fans. And this offseason, that dream feels more possible, and more dangerous, than ever.

The rumors kicked into high gear after another disappointing first-round playoff exit for the Milwaukee Bucks. With Giannis’s future in question, the Knicks have been patiently watching, waiting for a sign. That sign came when Giannis, asked if he would stay in Milwaukee, gave a non-committal, “Probably, we’ll see.” It was just enough uncertainty to send a ripple effect across the league, and it has put one of the Knicks’ own stars in a precarious position.

That star is Mikal Bridges. The versatile wing is eligible for a massive four-year, $156 million contract extension, a deal that, under normal circumstances, would likely already be done. But it’s not. And according to SNY’s Ian Begley, the reason is simple: Giannis.

“With the Knicks and all the other teams kind of keeping an eye on Milwaukee… I think one of the reasons why he (Bridges) has not been extended yet is because once you extend him, you cannot trade him for six months,” Begley explained. “And I think until the Giannis stuff is fully settled, and I don’t think it’s fully settled yet… When he does extend, I think that would tell you Giannis is put to bed, is off the table in a sense.”

So, while Bridges waits, his future hangs in the balance, his long-term security held hostage by the Knicks’ dream of landing a two-time MVP. It’s a huge gamble, especially when other teams like the Rockets and Spurs could likely offer better trade packages. But the Knicks are playing the long game, hoping Giannis will eventually force his way to the Big Apple.

Meanwhile, in Milwaukee, the Bucks are doing everything they can to make sure that never happens. Their desperation was on full display when they made the shocking decision to waive Damian Lillard and stretch the remaining $112.6 million on his contract—the largest such move in NBA history—just to free up enough cap space to sign center Myles Turner to a four-year, $107 million deal. The move, however, was not without its own drama.

According to NBA insider Chris Haynes, Giannis Antetokounmpo was “not pleased” with the decision. “He just didn’t like how it was handled,” Haynes reported, adding that for Giannis, this was “one more thing added to the equation” as he weighs his future. Despite the internal friction, Bucks GM Jon Horst admitted the move was made to appease their superstar. “Maximizing Giannis’ prime, our opportunities to win, I feel like that’s our responsibility always,” he said. “So it was really a now versus future decision.”

But while the Knicks play the waiting game, the Bucks are justifying the shocking moves that have been labeled “desperate” by insiders.

Milwaukee’s desperate gamble and the rise of ‘Point Giannis’

After three straight first-round exits, the Bucks front office knew they had to do something drastic. That something was handing the keys to the offense entirely to Giannis.

According to GM Jon Horst, the team is “tripling down or quadrupling down” on the idea of Giannis as a true “point forward.” “He truly is becoming a real point guard,” Horst said. “His decision-making is elite. His turnover game is reducing.” The vision is to surround him with shooters and versatile defenders, allowing him to dominate on his terms. “You stop him, he passes it. You don’t, he dunks it,” Horst added.

The acquisitions of Myles Turner and Cole Anthony are direct reflections of this new philosophy. Turner gives them a younger, more athletic big who can space the floor and protect the rim, a perfect complement to Giannis’ interior dominance.

Dwyane Wade, speaking on his podcast, defended Turner’s decision to leave the Pacers, especially with Tyrese Haliburton out for the season. “Now you’re without Hali for a whole year so we’re in a rebuild in a sense… let me go over here next to Giannis,” Wade said, explaining Turner’s logic. “Let me go and get myself another chance… and win me a championship. I felt it.”

USA Today via Reuters Feb 3, 2021; Milwaukee, WI, USA; Milwaukee Bucks forward Giannis Antetokounmpo (34) drives to the basket against Indiana Pacers center Myles Turner (33) and forward Domantas Sabonis (11) at the Bradley Center. Mandatory Credit: Nick Monroe/Handout Photo via USA TODAY Sports

The move to sign Cole Anthony after his buyout from Memphis further reinforces this strategy, adding another capable ball-handler who can play off Giannis. But the gamble is immense. The Bucks have mortgaged their future by stretching Lillard’s contract, a move that will leave over $22 million in dead money on their books for the next five years.

As Grant Hughes of Bleacher Report wrote, “continuing to put off a rebuild will only make the process longer and more difficult.” The Bucks have made their bet. Now, they have to hope that “Point Giannis” is enough to bring them back to the promised land.