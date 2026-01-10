Giannis Antetokounmpo Putting Ja Morant’s Trade Move in Jeopardy, Claims NBA Insider

It’s never a boring day during the active midseason trade window. After Trae Young’s move from Atlanta to Washington, another guard joined the trade mix. Ja Morant. Yes, the Memphis Grizzlies have seemingly shown ‘exploratory interest’ towards moving their star. And in this story, the Miami Heat are emerging as a character with their hawk’s eye fixed on Morant. But wait, Giannis Antetokounmpo is also into this thriller.

Now, ESPN’s Bobby Marks raises an intrigue. “If I were Miami, I would offer Terry Rozier expiring and maybe Davion Mitchel,” he said. “Do I want to give up a future first? But what happens if Giannis eventually becomes available?”

Well, if you remember, the Milwaukee Bucks superstar, in a recent interview, confirmed his loyalty to the franchise. However, that does not guarantee his future. According to Marks, Giannis will not ask for a trade, so any move would come from the Bucks. Therefore, the 2026 offseason becomes crucial for the Bucks. “We know that he’ll never ask to be traded. It basically will take the Bucks to go out and move him because that might be in the best interest of their team,” Bobby Marks emphasized.

Coming back to Ja Morant’s trade and what the Heat organization has to offer to the Memphis Grizzlies. Well, Pat Riley & Co. could put Terry Rozier, Davion Mitchell, and a protected future first-round pick for Morant. However, the concern lies in the Grizzlies‘ acceptance. At the same time, if Miami wishes to build around Tyler Herro and Norman Powell, then how is Ja Morant a better pick than Giannis Antetokounmpo?

At the same time, Miami already has expensive key players on the roster. With Andrew Wiggins, Bam Adebayo, and Kel’el Ware on the books, the Heat’s salary commitments pile up quickly. Adding another major contract would strain their cap space, making trades or signings harder to justify financially.

Let’s understand the financial math in this trade scenario…

Giannis Antetokounmpo vs. Ja Morant: A Miami Dilemma

Miami sits at $186.3 million to $188.6 million in payroll, just $1.6 million below the $187.895 million tax and $7.4 million under the $195.945 million first apron. Therefore, adding Giannis Antetokounmpo at $54.1 million is unrealistic. Ja Morant at $39.4 million fits cleaner.

However, the Heat already pays Bam Adebayo $37.1 million, Tyler Herro $31 million, Andrew Wiggins $28.2 million, Terry Rozier $26.6 million, and Norman Powell $20.5 million. Meanwhile, Davion Mitchell earns $11.6 million, and Kel’el Ware roughly $4 million. The numbers escalate fast.

Thus, Miami should prioritize Ja over Giannis. To create space, Miami must move Rozier $26.6 million and Mitchell $11.6 million. Additionally, Powell $20.5 million likely exit. This keeps Miami under the $195.945 million apron while avoiding Giannis $54.1 million and his 15% kicker.

Therefore, Miami faces a clear financial crossroads. Ja Morant presents a realistic pathway within cap limits. However, Giannis Antetokounmpo remains a long shot due to salary constraints. Consequently, the Heat must prioritize flexibility. Thus, moving Rozier, Mitchell, and likely Powell becomes essential to sustain competitiveness.