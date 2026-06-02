Giannis Antetokounmpo Reacts to LeBron James, Cristiano Ronaldo’s New Nike Project

When a teenager from Athens was earning just €300 a month playing club ball in Greece, Adidas approached him with a €5,000 contract offer and tried to leave his brother out of it. He said no. That instinct, to bet on himself and the people beside him, eventually brought him to Nike, where he now sits alongside two of the most recognizable athletes on the planet.

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So when those two icons appeared together in a bathtub, fist-bumping for the Swoosh, Giannis Antetokounmpo already knew exactly what he was looking at.

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“The blueprint of training, discipline and self belief,” he wrote on Instagram. He also added a simple “🐐x🐐” comment, a nod to the status both LeBron James and Cristiano Ronaldo have earned through decades of dominance.

Nike on Tuesday dropped a new image featuring LeBron James and Cristiano Ronaldo in an ad for its Mind Slide shoes. A recovery-focused product developed with 22 individually articulated nodes on the bottom, designed to activate sensory areas of the brain in addition to the body. The visual, two icons side by side in a bathtub, dapping each other up, immediately went viral, and Giannis’ reaction cut through the noise. Six words that didn’t just praise the ad; they named the mantra behind two careers that have refused to age on anyone else’s terms.

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The comment landed with extra weight, given the shared house all three men occupy. LeBron James has been with Nike since 2003, when he signed a $90 million agreement as an 18-year-old that has since grown into a lifetime deal. On the other hand, Ronaldo has held a reported billion-dollar lifetime Nike partnership of his own.

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Giannis, who was earning a reported $20,000 a year from Nike before renegotiating to a significantly larger deal in 2017, launched the Zoom Freak 1 in 2019 in what was reportedly the largest signature shoe debut in Nike’s history at that point.

Three signature athletes, three vastly different journeys, and one Greek Freak who immediately recognized what the image represented. Giannis’ comments, both his message about discipline and his “🐐x🐐” reaction, reflected admiration for two athletes whose longevity has become almost unprecedented in modern sports.

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The Mind Slide ad is part of Nike’s broader “12 Weeks of Football” campaign surrounding the 2026 FIFA World Cup, one of the most star-powered rollouts in the brand’s history. It features Ronaldo, LeBron, Serena Williams, Travis Scott, Kim Kardashian, and dozens more across sport and culture.

The bathtub image is among the campaign’s most striking creative pieces, pairing the NBA’s all-time leading scorer with football’s all-time international goal record holder in a setting deliberately stripped of trophies and stadiums. Just two bodies at rest, recovering, and fist-bumping, which, for Giannis, apparently said everything.

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The Nike Roster That Giannis Belongs to Alongside LeBron and Ronaldo

The reaction said as much about Giannis’ own standing as it does about the image itself. When he joined Nike’s signature tier in 2017, the brand already projected him as the man who would carry the Swoosh’s basketball identity once LeBron’s chapter closed. Nike positioned the Air Zoom Freak 1 as the debut of a player who would become one of the primary building blocks for the brand moving forward, a replacement-in-waiting for James and Kevin Durant as the face of Nike Basketball.

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That moment is no longer in the waiting. Giannis is now on his seventh signature shoe iteration, with his eighth model, the Freak 8, expected in August 2026.

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What he recognized in the LeBron-Ronaldo pairing is the product of decades, not seasons. LeBron signed a historic footwear contract with Nike straight out of high school in 2003 and eventually converted it into a lifetime deal worth more than $1 billion in 2015, one of the most consequential partnerships in the brand’s history.

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Ronaldo’s relationship with the Swoosh predates his prime and has outlasted every peak. Seeing the two of them in a recovery ad, not a championship celebration, not a highlights reel, but a moment about what they do when no one’s watching, is precisely the kind of imagery that someone who grew up selling trinkets on the streets of Athens to help feed his family would call a blueprint. Giannis didn’t just react to a viral photo. He recognized his own story in it.​​​​​​​​​​​​​​​​