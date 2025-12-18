Giannis Antetokounmpo Recalls One-on-One Training Session With Kobe Bryant: ‘I’m An A**hole, I’m Not Nice”

Whenever an NBA player says they learnt a lot from Kobe Bryant, it’s not just about his game. It’s also the Black Mamba’s mindset, the aspects that made people uncomfortable. These traits may be easy to criticize as an opponent or hater, but they’re also what made Kobe unique and someone millions of people look up to, not just basketball players. And these same traits are what Milwaukee Bucks superstar Giannis Antetokounmpo sharpened into weapons.

Recently, Antetokounmpo was on the Thanalysis Show with his brother, Thanasis, and revealed a lesson he learnt from Bryant during a one-on-one practice. It wasn’t footwork or shot mechanics, but something far more personal.

“I’m an a–hole,” Bryant told Antetokounmpo when asked about his greatest weakness, but then told him his greatest strength: “I’m an a–hole. I don’t give a f—.”

Antetokounmpo demonstrated it through an exchange with his brother. The Greek Freak explained that his brother was too nice, but then explained that this perceived weakness was also his greatest strength. Antetokounmpo said he turned within to ask himself the same question: what was his greatest weakness.

“I’m really, really stubborn,” he told his brother. “If I say I’m going to do this, I’m going to do it no matter what. If it’s right or wrong, I’m going to do it.”

He then explained that his strength was that, due to his stubbornness, he’s going to “get it done,” regardless of the circumstances, something he’s shown at various points in his career. Most famously, the 2x MVP played through a leg injury in the 2021 NBA Finals, rallying the Bucks to take the series win after going down 0-2.

The workout with Kobe happened back in 2018, when, after the 2017-18 season ended, Antetokounmpo publicly expressed that he wished to work with Bryant, telling media that he hoped that “he can give me some tips,” and afterward, the recently retired Lakers great granted his wish.

Why Kobe Bryant’s Mindset Stuck With Giannis Antetokounmpo Long Before This Conversation

Giannis Antetokounmpo has long been open about why Bryant resonated with him, beyond the highlights or the championships. Early on in his career, the Greek forward told the media that he didn’t just want to learn moves from Bryant, but to understand how he thought about the game.

Kobe, according to Antetokounmpo, was never satisfied or bored with improvement and obsessed over details that others ignored. That mentality has become something that the Bucks star has tried to mirror in his own play as responsibilities have grown.

Antetokounmpo also revealed previously that Kobe encouraged him to stay curious and to “be like a kid” mentally to keep his creativity in-game flowing. That approach helped him expand his own offensive game outside of the paint, as well as learning how to lead a team without being inauthentic.

After Kobe’s passing, Giannis reflected on his influence directly, calling Bryant an idol for an entire generation, akin to Michael Jordan for those older than him, not just because of his greatness but his willingness to teach. That context just makes the weakness-strength message hit harder, because it’s not a one-off quote.

It’s the culmination of years of mentorship, helping Antetokounmpo understand that the separating factor might often be the thing about yourself that makes you uncomfortable.