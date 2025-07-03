Giannis Antetokounmpo Reportedly Rejected Jimmy Butler Trade as Russell Westbrook Proposal Emerges

When the Milwaukee Bucks make moves, it’s usually with one goal in mind: keep Giannis Antetokounmpo happy. But what happens when the franchise cornerstone says no? In a league filled with player empowerment and front-office fireworks? Turns out that one of the most low-key superstars in the game quietly put his foot down on a potential blockbuster that would have changed the course of NBA history.

And now, with Damian Lillard out and the Bucks scrambling to retool, Giannis might once again find himself at the center of the franchise’s future, this time, with Russell Westbrook in the conversation. Meanwhile, the former Bucks big man John Henson recently dropped a surprising nugget during an interview on SiriusXM NBA Radio, offering rare insight into how Giannis has quietly shaped Milwaukee’s front-office decisions over the years.

“I know for a fact that Giannis, when he was younger, [the Bucks] would call him about trades, do you want this guy or that guy…Specifically there was a trade, I’m talking about a long time ago, Khris Middleton for Jimmy Butler swap. Giannis was like, ‘nah we’re not doing that.’ That was the only time I ever saw him stand up and say something,” Henson said. Let that sink in Khris Middleton for Jimmy Butler. Straight up. No timeline was confirmed, but this likely would’ve been between 2017 and 2019. When Butler was bouncing from Chicago to Minnesota to Philadelphia, and Henson was still anchoring Milwaukee’s frontcourt.

It’s hard not to imagine what the league would look like if Butler and Giannis had joined forces. Considering Butler’s history of dominating the Bucks in the playoffs. While Milwaukee fans might cringe thinking about what could’ve been, especially after watching Butler lead Miami to a pair of Finals appearances and outplay the Bucks in two separate playoff series. But to be fair, Middleton played a crucial role in Milwaukee’s 2021 championship, including a string of clutch playoff performances that cemented his legacy next to Giannis. What this rare veto tells us is that even though Giannis rarely flexes his power, when he does, the Bucks listen. And with good reason.

Unlike many superstars who grow impatient and force trades, Giannis seems to want to stay, but he just needs a reason to. And Milwaukee’s front office appears to know this. The Damian Lillard experiment didn’t work, but it wasn’t for a lack of effort. And now, with moves like Turner and potential fliers like Westbrook, they’re showing they’re still willing to try. With two years left before Giannis hits a player option, the clock is quietly ticking. The Bucks don’t need to win the title next season, but they do need to build belief that they’re serious about contending, not just hanging on.

Despite speculation that Giannis might want out as the Bucks’ championship window narrows, ESPN’s Brian Windhorst doesn’t see a man ready to jump ship. “Speaking of Giannis, I know there was this rush, like, what did Giannis think about this? This is great,” Windhorst said on The Hoop Collective. “And even we on First Take, we were like, you know, this might be the type of thing that convinces Giannis to stay. Because I do think Giannis is looking for a reason to stay in Milwaukee.” That statement is powerful.

Does Russell Westbrook have a future with the Bucks?

After an injury-plagued and ultimately doomed pairing with Damian Lillard, the Bucks waived the star guard, deciding to stretch his salary over several years to create room to maneuver. That move allowed them to sign Myles Turner, a rim-protecting, floor-spacing big man who fits beautifully next to Giannis. It was a big win for the front office, and it sent a clear message: We’re not standing still. But there’s still a glaring hole at point guard, and Russell Westbrook’s name has now surfaced as a potential target.

“By the way, shout out to the Milwaukee Bucks, because every single offseason, every single trade deadline, they do what they’re supposed to do as far as trying to go all in or make a push, make a splash to surround [Giannis] with the pieces to compete,” Kendrick Perkins said on Road Trippin’. “And the fact that they were able to scoop up Myles Turner… that was a huge move. Interested to see what they’re going to do. But I think they should bring in Russell Westbrook. Give Russell Westbrook about four or five million. Bring him in. What is it going to hurt?” It’s a compelling suggestion, but a risky one.

Westbrook’s recent track record hasn’t exactly inspired confidence. Between his fit issues, erratic shooting 32.3% from deep, and diminishing athleticism, the former MVP has bounced around the league without finding a true home. Still, last season he averaged 13.3 points and 6.1 assists, and in the right role, particularly as a second-unit spark. He can still contribute. The Bucks wouldn’t be asking him to start or dominate the ball. Instead, he could slot in behind a younger guard or serve as an energy jolt in the playoffs.

That said, the Bucks’ recent moves, including re-signing Kevin Porter Jr. and drafting youth, hint at a longer-term plan built around Giannis and a fresher core. Westbrook doesn’t exactly fit that model. He’s not a shooter, and spacing is critical when building around a force-of-nature like Antetokounmpo. It could work or flame out. But one thing is clear: The Bucks are going to keep pushing. Because when Giannis speaks, whether it’s once a decade or once a season, Milwaukee listens.