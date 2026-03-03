Giannis Antetokounmpo Reveals Harsh Truth About Bucks Season After Injury Return vs Celtics

Giannis Antetokounmpo would run through a wall for the Milwaukee Bucks. However, in the six weeks on the sidelines, he realized he can’t do so recklessly. Antetokounmpo suffered repeated calf strains, the latest causing him to miss more than five weeks of action. However, it was important for the Greek Freak to take a step back.

“I’m just stubborn,” he said. In a game against the Denver Nuggets, Antetokounmpo hobbled up and down the court just to fight for the Bucks’ crest. It ignored a key fabric of reality. Giannis Antetokounmpo realized that as he steps into the latter zone of his prime, his body doesn’t react the same way.

“Things that I can do in the past, maybe I can’t do no more. Um, well, yeah, I just got to be smarter… When you deal with a lot of soft tissue injuries, it’s hard. Like I’ve been dealing with knee pain in the past, it’s totally different, you know, if you’re not able to take care of your soft tissue injuries, they can linger. And I think that’s what has happened this year. And I feel like I’ve been playing the whole year with like a deficit,” Antetokounmpo told reporters after making his return against the Celtics tonight.

The culmination of similar ailments made Antetokounmpo realize he can’t take his health for granted. Playing through ailments shows utmost dedication. But at times the body needs to rest in order to perform at the optimal level for longer spells. That’s why, Giannis Antetokounmpo took his time to return from a calf strain. Notably, he took the longest route, the entire six weeks to work his way back into game shape.

It might test his patience a little. Watching the Bucks suffer in his absence may have encouraged him to rush through recovery. But he listened to his body this time. And he is finally starting to feel rejuvenated.

“I feel like I’ve been playing in just a deficit this whole year, and now this is the first time that I feel like I have a little bit in my tank that I’m not like risking anything. So, I’m happy that I’m here,” Giannis Antetokounmpo added.

Giannis Antetokounmpo is just happy to be back

The Milwaukee Bucks went through major adversity playing without Giannis Antetokounmpo. They went 6-9 in the fifteen games without their cornerstone. That landslide complicates their path to possibly making it to the playoffs. The Bucks are currently a few games outside the Play-In scenario, with less than 30 games in hand.

Giannis Antetokounmpo is still determined to make the most out of what remains. However, his top priority right now is to find some rhythm.

“Right now, be honest with you, I’m just happy that I’m out there now. I’ve uh I’ve dealt with three injuries this year. And I’m just happy that I’m doing what I love. Obviously, I think we got 24 games left. We just got to take it one game at a time. Um, you know, we dropped three, I think three, right? We have uh Atlanta, Utah, and one more. I don’t remember who else, but we just got to come out high intensity. Hopefully, I can be in a better rhythm, help the team better, and try to win the next one,” Antetokounmpo told reporters.

In his return, the Greek Freak clearly lacked that rhythm. Although he played just 25 minutes, the Bucks ace shot an uncharacteristic 7-18 from the field. The Bucks posted just 81 points, their second-lowest mark this season. That being said, Antetokounmpo is still feeling himself out.

He told reporters this was just the second time he’s played with contact. He’s going to need a few games to unleash his dominance again. The challenge is to balance the onboarding process with the team’s objectives. The Bucks badly need some winning momentum to enter the postseason picture.

Having Giannis Antetokounmpo back provides a major boost. The Bucks have connected as a team, having to play without the Greek Freak. With him back in action, they can finally resume the push and hope to finish the season on a strong note.

