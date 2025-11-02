Giannis Antetokounmpo Reveals Rescuing Woman From Burglary After Bucks Fall to Kings

Being 6’11” and 243 pounds doesn’t just help you on the basketball court; it can also make a simple trip to the grocery store an adventure! That’s precisely what happened to Bucks star Giannis Antetokounmpo. While fans were still reeling from the Milwaukee side’s narrow 133-135 loss to the Kings, they might be chuckling after hearing the Greek Freak’s story about how he ended up with a rather noticeable black eye.

Turns out, the Bucks star’s injury didn’t happen on the court; it occurred while he was navigating the supermarket aisles. Giannis Antetokounmpo recounted the incident on his team’s Instagram handle with a straight face, as if it were just another day.

“Actually, I was in Pick ‘n Save, right? So while I was checking out my groceries, there was this guy that was about to snatch a purse from a lady. So I was like ‘Hey man, what are you doing? Stop!’ So I went and grabbed him, and he kind of turned and elbowed me in the eye. But then I grabbed him, put him on the floor, took the purse, gave it to the lady, and then the lady was safe. I paid for her groceries too, because she was in shock and stuff. You know, the police came and took the guy. I don’t know, took him into custody. So after that, I just went back home, did some treatment, and took a nap,” Antetokounmpo said.

Yes! It seems the giants of the NBA have hearts just as big as their stature. We all know Shaquille O’Neal and his countless stories of helping others; the Walmart tales are practically legendary… But Shaq’s generosity goes beyond eggs and milk, extending even to jewelry.

In 2021, at a Zales store, he noticed a young man struggling to pay off his engagement ring. Without making a scene, Shaq quietly handed his credit card to the clerk, shook the man’s hand, patted him on the back, and left, leaving the customer stunned. And it looks like the younger generation is following suit.

Giannis is helping others and then taking a well-earned nap! And maybe next time, Shai Gilgeous-Alexander can give the Greek Freak a call if trouble strikes again.

Recently, the OKC superstar’s home in the upscale Nichols Hills neighborhood was targeted by burglars. The incident happened on Thursday evening, around 7:45 p.m., while SGA was on the court facing the Wizards. Fortunately, no one was home, and the suspects had already fled by the time police arrived.

Giannis’ reputation as the next-door neighbor goes far beyond the court. In January 2024, he earned the NBA Cares Bob Lanier Community Assist Award for good reason. Throughout December 2023, Giannis went all out to create memorable experiences for local youth. He invited 100 children from the Boys & Girls Clubs of Greater Milwaukee to a special holiday gathering, complete with a private screening of Wonka, meals, drinks, and transportation.

Soon after, the Antetokounmpo family held their third annual Christmas celebration, hosting 300 foster families from the area for an evening filled with joy. Giannis’ generosity started even earlier, as he spent Thanksgiving Day serving dinner to 86 men at Guest House Milwaukee, proving that his impact in the community extends far beyond his time on the court.

Kings snap Milwaukee drought; Giannis Antetokounmpo and Co. left helpless…

The Sacramento Kings ended a decade-long streak in Milwaukee, holding off a late charge by the Bucks to win 135-133 at Fiserv Forum on Saturday. Zach LaVine led the way with 31 points, DeMar DeRozan added 29, and Domantas Sabonis and Dennis Schroder chipped in 24 points each. Milwaukee fought hard, with Giannis Antetokounmpo scoring 26 points along with 11 rebounds and eight assists, but it wasn’t enough to close the gap.

The Bucks trailed 108-102 going into the final period, but cut it to 133-132 after a Myles Turner three-pointer with just 51 seconds left. But Sacramento held on thanks to Dennis Schroder’s clutch free throws, and Milwaukee couldn’t control the rebound after A.J. Green’s late attempt from the charity stripe. The Kings had built momentum earlier in the third, outscoring Milwaukee 38-31, and turned the game around after falling behind by 15 points early on.

Tensions flared throughout the game. A scuffle between Bobby Portis and Domantas Sabonis in the first quarter set the tone, with Dennis Schroder noting it actually brought the team closer: “Russell [Westbrook] having Domas’ back right away, making sure he’s right there. I think that shows that we want to become a team, and we’re getting there.” Doc Rivers agreed the energy shifted after the exchange, but said it started even before the first altercation.

Despite Milwaukee shooting 59.8% from the field, the Kings dominated the game and the free-throw line, making 35-of-40 compared to the Bucks’ 20-of-31. Cole Anthony was ejected late, and Gary Trent Jr. picked up a technical earlier in the game, leaving the Bucks unable to regain control. Sacramento snapped a three-game losing streak and, for the first time since 2015, walked out of Milwaukee with a memorable victory.