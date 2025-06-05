Giannis Antetokounmpo Reveals Travel Plans 4,198 Miles Away Amid Admission on Trade Rumors From Warriors Camp

“In Betano I have found a great fit, not only in our shared passion for sports but also in our drive and dedication for continuous improvement,” said Giannis Antetokounmpo in an official statement after commencing his partnership with the online betting side. The ‘Greek Freak’ has been associated with Betano for over 2 years now, working together to promote branded content, events, and community outreach work throughout the site’s markets. Now, as he enjoys his off-season, Giannis is looking to devote more time to working out more deals with Betano. He announced his most recent one only a few hours ago.

The Milwaukee Bucks star took to his official Instagram account recently and highlighted a story for his 15.9 million followers. The same highlighted ‘The Greek Freak’s upcoming involvement in a collaboration between Betano and Alob Sports, for which the player will be travelling to Brazil!

The caption alongside the post read, “THE GREEK BEAST is coming 🇬🇷🇧🇷 And @betano_brasil has prepared a series of incredible activities for the NBA monster @giannis_an34 🧡🔥. Another unforgettable opportunity to develop projects of this size alongside the leading segment brand in the country”.

Alob Sports is a sporting goods store located in Rio de Janeiro, Brazil. Neither has it collaborated with Betano before, nor with ‘The Greek Freak’. It is certainly a great opportunity for the store to place itself at the forefront by partnering with them more. The exact details of what events will take place and for which Giannis will travel 4,198 miles away from home are uncertain. However, we can be sure that Giannis will have a good time when he travels to the South American country.

This upcoming visit won’t be Giannis’s first to the ‘Land of the Holy Cross’. The ‘Greek Freak’ visited Brazil during last year’s off-season, too. However, at that time, he had his three brothers to keep him company. Through social media posts, the player kept everyone updated about his trip. One of them showed the ‘AntetokounBros’ blasting music inside their car while on the way to the beach. Unlike the previous one, however, this upcoming trip will be a mix of work and pleasure.

Giannis Antetokounmpo could certainly use the distraction. After all, the trade rumors about him are certainly not going away anytime soon. From the Toronto Raptors to the Golden State Warriors, several teams are now being linked to the 2021 NBA champion. However, if a recent revelation holds some merit, then at least one of the teams is not interested in separating a star player from his team.

Brandin Podziemski uses Stephen Curry to dismiss Giannis Antetokounmpo trade rumors: “you never expected it to change”

It is pretty obvious by now that Stephen Curry will conclude his NBA tenure with the Golden State Warriors. He has been with the team since 2009, led the team to their only 4 championships post-2000, and continues to be the leading star. Every team has had that one star player who becomes that team’s identity. Sure, such players are not exempt from trade, as seen in the case of Luka Doncic. However, for a Wisconsin native who grew up watching Giannis Antetokounmpo and the Milwaukee Bucks, Giannis and Luka aren’t the same.

Back on Tuesday, Brandin Podziemski joined Kay Adams on the “Up & Adams,” show for a lively discussion. As the topic of conversation shifted to Giannis Antetokounmpo’s trade rumors, the Warriors shooting guard said, “I mean, [it’s] the same thing with any player like that, it’s like Steph not playing for the Warriors. All guys who cemented their legacy and what they’re about in this league with one team, you never expected it to change. The same with Luka Dončić and Dallas [Mavericks], like the whole world is shocked because of the player he is, and you can see how they were building around him. But like I said, it’s like any star in the league that stays with one team, you just expect them to be in one jersey and anywhere else just doesn’t seem right at all.”

USA Today via Reuters Mar 6, 2024; San Francisco, California, USA; Milwaukee Bucks forward Giannis Antetokounmpo (34) and Golden State Warriors guard Stephen Curry (30) meet after the game at the Chase Center. Mandatory Credit: Cary Edmondson-USA TODAY Sports

The Milwaukee Bucks themselves aren’t too keen to part ways with Giannis. That is why NBA journalist Marc Stein reported, last week, that the front office is hoping “the presence of (Doc) Rivers as coach can provide some sort of boost”. Unfortunately, with the Bucks having lost in the first round of the playoffs 3 years in a row, it is clear that a change needs to take place. Either Giannis might be traded to make space for younger stars, or the player himself might opt out for a championship-caliber team.

Either way, the trade rumors will not go away anytime soon. Therefore, a trip to Brazil might be enough to take the mind off the rumors for at least one person.