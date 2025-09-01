Giannis Antetokounmpo’s Brother Reveals Truth Behind Milwaukee Move as Bucks Keep $31M Relief to Save Roster

On the opening day of Greece’s EuroBasket 2025 campaign, several Milwaukee Bucks personnel showed up. Head coach Doc Rivers and others from his staff watched on as Giannis Antetokounmpo ferociously annihilated Italy. However, their eyes kept dwelling. It wasn’t just the Greek Freak that they wanted to watch. One of Milwaukee’s fan favorites is back.

Right after Greece’s opening game, the news hit. Thanasis Antetokounmpo signed a one-year deal with the Bucks. Playing with a relatively thin roster from their previous years, the 33-year-old’s signing could contribute heavily to clearing Antetokounmpo’s thoughts about possibly leaving.

But this decision wasn’t motivated by the thought of keeping their ace to stay in place. Thanasis Antetokounmpo displayed erratic energy and a tenacious drive on defense in Greece’s opener. Ultimately, Rivers and the other Bucks staff who came to watch saw the value that he could bring to the team.

“They were here after the first game against Italy, and they were excited because I was playing defense. I was doing my job. That’s my role,” Thansis Antetokounmpo said about the Bucks signing him.

The veteran didn’t stand out on the box score like Giannis Antetokounmpo. However, his six-point performances included a steal and a block. In just 13 minutes, Thanasis Antetokounmpo recorded a +10 net differential, the highest among all the Greek players. Antetokounmpo, who is coming back from an ACL tear, earned his stripes against Italy.

And now, although signed for the minimum, expect him to play an active role for the Bucks in the coming season. Their roster isn’t stuffed with talent. Amidst that, a team-first player such as Thanasis Antetokounmpo could have a noticeable impact during the season. Moreover, for the Bucks, the decision only made their situation better.

The Bucks position themselves for a big splash soon?

Thanasis Antetokounmpo provides the Bucks with a slate of needful traits. Their roster lacked a ball hawk prior to his arrival. Furthermore, his engine is always operating on full throttle, giving the Bucks some much-needed vigor they lacked last season. Moreover, it keeps Giannis Antetokounmpo in Milwaukee, a rumor that ran the offseason. And they get all of that for only a price of $2.9 million.

Even if the 33-year-old doesn’t suit up often, it’s a bargain. Moreover, it almost assures Giannis Antetokounmpo will stay. However, the roster concerns still remain. The Bucks added Myles Turner by stretching Damian Lillard’s contract.

With that still on their payroll, the Bucks have prioritized bringing back their roster, rather than making another big investment. Is that a strategy? It very well could be. Right now, the Bucks are $31 million below the second apron and have no restrictions to make moves. Having said that, much of the market’s top choices have been poached.

Hence, it seems the Milwaukee Bucks could be playing the longer game. After this season, a wide range of free agents could be available. That includes names such as LeBron James and Trae Young. The Deers could end up being one of the few teams to have ample cap space to house one of these blockbuster names. And who isn’t appealed by the chance to compete with the Greek Freak?

This is only a guess, but the Bucks aren’t going to be in a bad place financially. Do you think they are eyeing the next season to push for a championship? Let us know what you feel in the comments below.