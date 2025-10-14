Giannis Antetokounmpo’s Brothers to Cause Bucks Locker Room Division, Warns Analyst

The family affair has been pretty prevalent in the NBA for a while now. But interestingly enough, not everyone is willing to talk about it. It isn’t an uncomfortable conversation; however, it could take off the masks many wear with pride. Take the example of Giannis Antetokounmpo, whose brothers, Thanasis and Alex, signed with the Milwaukee Bucks. Surely, anyone looking at it would say the Bucks GM is making desperate attempts to keep the Greek Freak from asking for a trade. Little does he know that this brotherhood in the locker room could cause potential differences.

No, not among the Antetokounmpo Brothers, of course. But among the teammates who would surely turn their heads around. Recently, X’s most loved NBA parody page, NBA Centel, tweeted that the Milwaukee Bucks have now signed Giannis’ grandkids. DJ Wells chipped in on the Club 520 podcast, “They got the youngest brother on the team now. That’s fire. That’s crazy. If I was the biggest star in the league like Giannis and I had my own franchise, I won a championship, Marcus would have signed a 5-year, $26 million deal.”

Meanwhile, another one chipped in, saying, “I’m saying, though, for him to have that type of pull, that’s crazy. Like you supposed to do that for your family. But if I’m a player on the Bucks, I’m looking around like, what?” This is when ex-Bucks star Jeff Teague said, “What the f— we got going on? You about to be gone. Keep looking around. Keep looking. Your a– going to be gone.”



Simply put, Jon Horst, who signed Thanasis on a one-year, fully guaranteed $2.9 million contract this offseason, knows what he did. And adding the youngest Antetokounmpo, Alex, was a cherry on the cake. Sadly, ex-Lakers player Kostas couldn’t make it to the Milwaukee Bucks as he wasn’t eligible for a two-way deal. So, even if there is subtle or passive unrest in the locker room, not many teammates would have a say in the same. After all, it’s Giannis Antetokounmpo, the face of the franchise!

And yes, this family affair is crazier than the LeBron James-Bronny James episode that happened last year. Rob Pelinka didn’t try to keep the Akron Hammer glued to the LA Lakers when James Jr. was picked 55th in the 2024 NBA draft. Therefore, the Antetokounmpo brothers’ situation is completely rare, and something that the NBA might have never seen before.

Speaking of the Bucks, their family-focused strategy hit a snag with the last Antetokounmpo brother, Kostas. Unlike Giannis and his other siblings, Kostas hasn’t joined the Milwaukee roster yet. For now, he remains in Greece, keeping the curious ones wondering if and when the Bucks will finally complete their Antetokounmpo puzzle.

Giannis Antetokounmpo misses out on having Kostas on the Milwaukee Bucks roster

Jon Horst is going all-in to keep Giannis on the Bucks, stacking the family like it’s a master plan. Earlier this offseason, Thanasis Antetokounmpo signed a fully guaranteed one-year deal worth $2.9 million, solidifying his spot. On Monday, the youngest brother, Alex, inked a two-way NBA contract. The front office is clearly picking the Antetokounmpo brothers like Pokémon, and fans are loving every bold move.

However, Kostas Antetokounmpo faces a different path. At 27, the third NBA champ of the family remains in Greece with Olympiacos Piraeus after signing a two-year deal. NBA insider Marc Stein confirmed Kostas is ineligible for a two-way deal. He has NBA and G League experience from 2018 to 2022, including a 2020 Lakers championship ring. His 6’10 frame and European success keep him on the radar, but the NBA spotlight is distant for now.

The Antetokounmpo saga has rewritten the NBA family playbook. Giannis, Thanasis, and Alex are now a Milwaukee trio, turning the locker room into a Greek takeover. Meanwhile, Kostas keeps fans guessing from Greece, proving the puzzle isn’t complete yet. Between sibling bonds, roster power, and curious teammates, the Bucks’ experiment is bold, chaotic, and unforgettable—a masterclass in family, loyalty, and league-shaking moves.