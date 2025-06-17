Giannis Antetokounmpo’s Close Friend Addresses Shams Charania Beef Amid Major Statement on Milwaukee Future

Giannis Antetokounmpo vs. Shams Charania. Sounds like a fan-mod for the new Mortal Kombat game, right? But it isn’t. No, in fact, there is a real beef going on between the ESPN Insider and the former 2x MVP. And it’s gone far enough that one of Giannis’ teammates and close friends has chimed in as he discussed the Greek Freak’s future. See, it all began when Shams said, “Giannis is in the process of figuring out exactly what he wants to do.”

Giannis apparently wasn’t a fan of Shams speaking for him. And he ended up taking a sly dig at the ESPN insider on X. “Does anyone else miss Woj?” A subtle yet clear dig at the man who replaced Adrian Wojnarowski after his 2024 retirement — Shams Charania. And when asked about it, Giannis’ friend Bobby Portis Jr. made his feelings known about the whole ordeal.

“No. That’s funny, man… Like, we was in the era of wolves and, you know what I’m saying, wolves go crazy. Every time he tweet, people I guess people had him on, like, notifications, and then we’re in an era where some guys was anti-Shams, anti-Woj…Like, I guess you pick who you wanted to mess with at the time,” he said, before making one thing clear.

“I’m grateful for Shams. I don’t want no smoke from Shams. If you watch these clips Shams, I rock with you, man. You my guy,” said Portis Jr.

“I want you to tweet something about me,” joked Portis as he recently became a free agent. Now, Bobby Portis may have saved his own skin with these comments. But what about Giannis and Shams? Well, it seems any “beef” between them may have been exaggerated all along. At least, based on what Shams said on the Pat McAfee show.

“I really believe me and Giannis are all good. I did see that and I would like to say I think we all in the industry really miss [Woj]. … He made me better… I very much trust my reporting,” he said. So it appears all’s well between the Greek Freak and the man who never fails to bring us the most shocking news in basketball.

But, changing gears, this beef wasn’t all Bobby opened up about. He also had a massive revelation about Giannis Antetokounmpo and his next destination. And let’s just say Milwaukee Bucks fans will sleep like babies after hearing it.

Bobby Portis Jr. reveals Giannis Antetokounmpo will probably stay put

Giannis Antetokounmpo isn’t some random player the Milwaukee Bucks got in a trade. No, the Greek Freak means something to the fans in Wisconsin. He is the man who ended their title drought. He’s their first MVP since the days of the legendary Kareem Abdul-Jabbar. And it’s for these reasons that Bobby Portis Jr. believes the 31-year-old is staying put in Milwaukee.

“Sure, if I’m playing 2K, that’s one thing. Move him around, put him on different teams, cool. But in real life? A No. 34 Giannis jersey in Toronto? That would just look weird. So, me personally? Nah, man. I don’t really see any movement happening. I think he’s staying put with the Bucks,” said Bobby Portis Jr. on Run it Back.

USA Today via Reuters Nov 13, 2023; Milwaukee, Wisconsin, USA; Milwaukee Bucks forward Bobby Portis (9) reacts with forward Giannis Antetokounmpo (34) after scoring a basket in the fourth quarter against the Chicago Bulls at Fiserv Forum. Mandatory Credit: Benny Sieu-USA TODAY Sports

And Bobby’s right! After all, can you imagine Giannis in any other jersey? We certainly can’t. And it’s got nothing to do with an underactive imagination and everything to do with how wrong it feels. It’s like imagining Kobe Bryant playing for a team that is not the Lakers.

Ultimately, though, this is only Bobby’s viewpoint. The only person who can confirm Giannis’ future with the Bucks is the Greek Freak himself. And by all accounts, it seems like he’s staying in Milwaukee for another season at least. But will his decision backfire and bring more criticism like Stephen A. Smith’s “underachiever” comment? Let us know!