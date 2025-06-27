Giannis Antetokounmpo’s Close Friend’s Decision Put Brothers’ NBA Career at Risk After Major Bucks Update

The news over the past few months has all been about Giannis Antetokounmpo. But let’s take some time to focus on his brothers. His elder brother, Thanasis Antetokounmpo, was with him on the Bucks. Younger brother Kostas spent time in Spain in hopes of creating an NBA stock. However, they might not appear in the league again.

To the Greek Freak, having his elder brother by his side mattered a lot. Jeff Teague, a former Buck noted how his performances suffered when Thanasis wasn’t on the bench. Additionally, he is also a vocal presence in the locker room with genuine basketball talent. But outside of Milwaukee, he never garnered a lot of interest.

Initially, his plan was similar to Giannis Antetokounmpo’s. The 32-year-old was looking for greener pastures outside of the Bucks. However, a sudden development might lead him back to Greece to play for ARIS.

According to All About ARIS, Richard Xiao, the owner of the team, has close ties with the Antetokounmpo family. That has reportedly led to Thanasis and Kostas both changing their minds about finding a team in the NBA. There is a good chance they might return playing professionally in Greece, with the coach Nikos Zisis having both brothers in his plans.

Thanasis Antetokounmpo had actually agreed to join last season. However, because he wasn’t fully healed from an injury, the 32-year-old couldn’t meet his promise. But now, they have a close associate in Xiao and a coach planning around them.

For them, it’s an opportunity to rediscover their game. Both Thanasis and Kostas have struggled to find consistent minutes so far. The chance to play at home, and for a devoted coach, is an enticing opportunity. Giannis Antetokounmpo has yet to make any comments to suggest it is happening. But a lot has happened around his name with the Greek Freak staying silent.

He remains the biggest story of the offseason. Does he remain in Milwaukee, or is a trade imminent?

The Bucks can’t solve their crisis?

For the first time in his professional career, Giannis Antetokounmpo felt the Bucks couldn’t match his ambitions. Damian Lillard’s ACL injury puts him out of action for the majority of the next season. Furthermore, the Bucks have seven free agents and no real tradeable assets to fill the team around their ace.

Still, Antetokounmpo seems to be holding out for patience. The two-time MVP has yet to request a trade, and there is no news around him being linked heavily to any team. However, Brian Windhorst thinks it’s a ticking time bomb because of the situation the Bucks find themselves in.

“The reason why the entire league thinks the Bucks’ 2026 1st-round pick is so valuable is because they don’t think they are going to be able to pull this off,” said the ESPN analyst.

Objectively, it’s extremely difficult to find a way to improve their roster. The Bucks don’t have any valuable draft assets. Additionally, with the exception of Antetokounmpo, the team doesn’t have any players with great interest in the market right now. As time passes, it seems the decision will be based on the loyalty that Giannis Antetokounmpo holds for the Bucks.

There is still time for them to make moves and maybe sign some tantalizing free agent options. But seeing them compete for a title seems to be an obscure hope. Do you think Giannis Antetokounmpo will remain loyal or be on a new team next season? Let us know your views in the comments below.