Giannis Antetokounmpo’s EuroBasket Activity Shows What Bucks Are Missing, Says Darvin Ham

“He plays with technique for sure but to bring this kind of energy every game means you are ready to sacrifice your body for the team” said Italian Basketball star Nicolo Melli recently in reference to Giannis Antetokounmpo. Having ended in 5th, 8th, and 5th position in the last 3 EuroBasket series, Greece is looking to do better this time. This means relying more on ‘The Greek Freak’ and making the best use of him.

Thanks to this strategy by the national team’s head coach, Vassilis Spanoulis, Team Greece won their first Eurobasket 2025 game against Italy. In fact, Spanoulis’s strategy made a Bucks assistant coach question whether the 2021 NBA champions really were making the best use of Giannis.

Darvin Ham was recently interviewed after the Greece-Italy matchup. The Bucks assistant coach had travelled to Europe, along with Bucks HC Doc Rivers, and the Bucks’ general manager John Horst, to see ‘The Greek Freak’ in action. During the Q&A session, Rivers was asked whether he sees Giannis in a different role with Greece, as oppossed with the Milwaukee Bucks. Ham replied, “Absolutely. Like it’s more team oriented, more sets and all of that here is different. We don’t, they don’t play as fast as we do in the NBA, but the NBA, his usage rate is off the charts. He’s always constantly has the ball in his hand. So, a little bit different role for him over there”.

Ham also added that “He does a great job to include his teammates. I can’t stress that enough. He does a great job including his teammates, and allowing things to happen and take place. And, you know, with us, he has to be Superman. So, but it’s good. It’s good. It’s good to see him be able to do both.”

