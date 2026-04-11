Giannis Antetokounmpo’s Family Member Sends Possible Final Message to Milwaukee Amid Bucks Star’s Exit Speculations

It felt like the end of an era. The Milwaukee Bucks played their final home game against the Brooklyn Nets on Friday. And it was a bittersweet night at Fiserv Forum. On one hand, the team won 125-108; on the other, they missed a spot in the playoffs for the first time in a decade. Amidst all the unrest and heartbreak, Giannis Antetokounmpo’s brother, Thanasis, sent a message to the fans.

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“Me and my family want to say, thank you. It’s an honor to compete in front of this crowd every night. Your passion and energy fills this arena with light and hope,” the 33-year-old forward said. “Please, you are the heartbeat of this city, and do not forget: Bucks in six! Let’s go!”

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It’s safe to say that the fans dearly love the 33-year-old veteran forward. Because as soon as he said “Bucks in 6,” the arena vibrated with an unprecedented energy as the audience cheered and clapped for him.

“Bucks in 6” started as a bold belief, coined by Brandon Jennings in 2013 as a fearless playoff call. It missed the mark back then; however, the phrase refused to fade. Instead, it caught fire among fans, growing louder each year. Then came 2021, and the Milwaukee Bucks sealed the NBA Finals in six games, turning prophecy into poetry. Since then, it has stayed stitched into the team’s soul. Meanwhile, the older Antetokounmpo’s message has a deeper implication.

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After missing the entire 2024-25 season due to a torn Achilles tendon, Thanasis Antetokounmpo returned this season. The Bucks re-signed the star on a one-year, $2.9 million guaranteed veteran minimum contract for the season.

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This means, with Milwaukee finishing off their 2025-26 run on Sunday, the 33-year-old will become a free agent. This also means that the Bucks may or may not bank on him for the 2026-27 season. Now, it’ll be interesting to see which of the 29 other franchises decide to pick Thanasis next.

Despite a rough season, Giannis Antetokounmpo‘s brother hasn’t given up. He tried to end the night on a good note as his current journey came to an end. Particularly for Thanasis, the 2025-26 season was difficult. The team put him on the floor only 33 times, averaging 3.7 minutes, 1.2 points, 0.8 rebounds, and 0.3 assists.

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With that, the focus shifts back on Giannis as the unrest around him continues to intrigue the NBA. As you know, trade rumors have been circling the Greek freak ever since the Bucks’ early playoff exit last season. Things escalated at the Feb 5 trade deadline, with the tracks growing more visible each day. Interestingly enough, many have now started associating the 31-year-old with the Boston Celtics.

Giannis Antetokounmpo to the Boston Celtics?

From East to West, and back in the East, the trade speculations have taken Giannis Antetokounmpo to Boston. Recently, rumors suggested that the Cs could trade for the 2-time MVP by giving up either Jayson Tatum or Jaylen Brown. However, everything depends on their 2026 playoff run. Now, the Celtics are sitting 2nd in the East with a 55-26 record, safely striding into the postseason. So, you may look at it and wonder—if they’re already winning, what’s the need to shake things up?

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“Well, that’s just the league. And so I think it’s a matter of how did the playoffs go? Because you’re obviously correct that one of the Js would have to go,” Sam Amick recently shared on Run It Back. “And I think even some of this interest in the past has been born out of the fact like they didn’t know that Jaylen Brown was going to level up like he has and have the kind of year that he has. So we got to see how the postseason goes.”

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He added, “If they’re raising the trophy again, then obviously this noise, however much noise there is, is going to completely go away. If they get bounced in the second round, then, like any other team in that spot, they’re going to look at the landscape.”

Imago Mar 28, 2026; Milwaukee, Wisconsin, USA; Milwaukee Bucks forward Giannis Antetokounmpo (34) during warmups prior to the game against the San Antonio Spurs at Fiserv Forum. Mandatory Credit: Jeff Hanisch-Imagn Images

That’s how the Celtics have functioned under Brad Stevens. After their Round 2 exit against the Knicks last season, with Jayson Tatum’s Achilles injury, the roster entered rebuild mode. Jrue Holiday was traded to Portland, Al Horford left in free agency, and Kristaps Porzingis was moved to Atlanta. So, it wouldn’t be surprising if the front office at least considers a move for Antetokounmpo, even if it costs them Tatum or Brown.

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Moreover, both Tatum ($58.46M) and Brown ($57.07M) fit Giannis Antetokounmpo’s $58.4 M profile for the 2026-27 season. However, apron restrictions complicate matters. Boston already has $224.2M committed, pushing them deep into the luxury tax with virtually no cap space (-$59.2M). With just $24.07M below the first apron and $37.07M below the second, flexibility remains limited.

So, on one hand, while the trade conversation around Giannis continues to intensify, his family member sent a possible final message to the Bucks fans on Friday. Thanasis has come to the end of his one-year contract with the organization, and therefore, his words at Fiserv Forum feel heavier. Well, as the league moves forward, it’ll be interesting to see what the future holds for both brothers.