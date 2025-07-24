Giannis Antetokounmpo’s Family Shares Private Details Amid Bucks’ Surprise Plan

When the Antetokounmpo brothers sit down together, it’s always a mix of heart, humor, and brotherly chaos. And Giannis knows how to showcase it. Recently, the Greek Freak reposted a reel from the Thanalysis Show on his Instagram story, giving fans an intimate look at their tight-knit bond. What followed was peak sibling content, packed with jabs, laughter, and some hilariously unexpected revelations.

As the brothers took turns debating who among them takes the longest to get ready, the conversation quickly turned into a roast session. When Thanasis asked, “Who spends the most time to get ready?”, Kostas was quick to reply, “Me, you? No way, no.” Alex chimed in, “I don’t think any of us take that much time. But if I had to pick somebody, I’d tell you, because you have the most fashion and stuff.”

But the real comedy gold came during the debate about who’s the messiest. Giannis eliminated Kostas from the running, saying, “I think he’s the cleanest,” and pointed to either Thanasis or Alex. Then Kostas dropped the mic,“I’ll go with you [Thanasis]… I remember one time like I opened a drawer and bro. You had like 55 Power Banks.” Thanasis, stunned, echoed, “55 Power Banks!?”

ADVERTISEMENT Article continues below this ad

via Imago Credits-X

AD

Kostas didn’t hold back when he called out Thanasis for owning an excessive number of power banks. Thanasis didn’t deny it, in fact, he embraced the label: “Yeah, you know why I’m the gadget guy… You go like, ‘Who has a power bank?’ I don’t want to be not ready.” The exchange wasn’t just hilarious, it showed Thanasis’ quirky, prepared personality.

But beyond being the “gadget guy,” Thanasis might soon be NBA-ready again. After recovering from Achilles surgery and drawing interest from the Knicks, he’s reportedly set to return to the Milwaukee Bucks, if Giannis stays. With Milwaukee looking to keep their franchise star happy, re-signing Thanasis isn’t just about sentiment. It’s a strategic move that could help secure Giannis’ long-term commitment. And while Thanasis might be fully charged, both literally and for an NBA comeback.

ADVERTISEMENT Article continues below this ad

Bucks eye for a surprise Thanasis reunion

Amid laughs and playful accusations, the real weight behind Thanasis’ presence looms large. NBA insider Marc Stein recently revealed that the Bucks are expected to re-sign Thanasis, but there’s a catch. It all hinges on whether Giannis decides to remain in Milwaukee. “The Bucks, meanwhile, remain on the hunt for backcourt help and are expected to re-sign Antetokounmpo’s brother Thanasis if their superstar indeed remains in Brewtown,” Stein wrote.

It’s a clever, emotional move. Thanasis may not stuff the stat sheet, averaging just 2.4 points in limited minutes. But his value to Giannis and the locker room culture is undeniable. The brothers have suited up together for five seasons, shared a championship, and pushed each other daily since their Panathinaikos days in Greece. Now, with Giannis eligible for a monster five-year, $334 million extension in 2025, the Bucks are using every lever to ensure he’s all-in.

After the Bucks’ early playoff exit and the surprising waive-and-stretch of Damian Lillard, the franchise has been in pivot mode. Doc Rivers is focused on retooling. The front office is walking on eggshells, knowing that another misstep could push Giannis out the door. While Giannis told YouTube star Speed that he’ll “probably” stay, the word probably isn’t exactly comforting for Bucks fans.

ADVERTISEMENT Article continues below this ad

Even President Peter Feigin tried to calm the storm: “Giannis loves Milwaukee, Milwaukee loves Giannis… It’s business as usual.” But we’ve seen how fast “business” can shift in this league. The Bucks are doing what they must, keeping the heart of their franchise happy. And sometimes that means giving the last roster spot to your star’s brother, who just happens to be the team’s unofficial hype man and locker room glue.

Thanasis is fresh off Achilles surgery and reportedly turning down interest from the Knicks, looks set for a comeback. And whether it’s on the court or with a drawer full of charging gear, he’s ready.