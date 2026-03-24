Giannis Antetokounmpo’s Warriors Move Gains Support Leaving Eastern Conference Giants Without Long-Term Target

People have been talking about Giannis Antetokounmpo all season, and they will keep doing so during the offseason. The Greek Freak might leave the Milwaukee Bucks at some point. There was a lot of talk about his future around the trade deadline, but in the end, he chose to stay with the Bucks because they thought teams would be better off with more assets in the offseason. Teams can’t stop thinking about adding Giannis to their roster, but podcast host Bill Simmons isn’t too happy about it.

Recently, in a podcast with journalist Zach Lowe, Simmons shared his thoughts about a team giving up all of their assets to pursue a trade for Giannis Antetokounmpo. He backs the Golden State Warriors to make a move for the two-time MVP but is completely against the Miami Heat pushing for a move. “I would be really scared about this if I was, if I was, so you’re telling me if I’m Miami,” Bill Simmons opined. “I have to trade all of my assets and I have to sign you to a $280 million extension for four years, and I don’t know if you can play. If I’m Miami, trading everything I have and then having to sign up for four more years and not being 100% sure if I’m getting the Giannis from 2022, much less 21, I’d be really nervous about it. I don’t think I would do it. I would do it if I was Golden State and I’m like, look, we’re riding Steph into the ground and this is our last chance. But I don’t know if I would do it if I was Miami.”

ADVERTISEMENT

While Lowe feels Giannis is a top-five NBA player at the moment and would significantly improve any team that he joins. Simmons doesn’t really buy that fact. When asked if Giannis is a top-five NBA player right now, Simmons said, “He’s not, this is not like that. He’s closer to Embiid than Jokic. He doesn’t play. He gets hurt all the time.”

Simmons’ take on Giannis is a wild one. For sure, the Bucks star has suffered from injuries this season and missed a major chunk of games, but it can be counted as an anomaly in his NBA career. Across 13 seasons, he has clocked 70-plus games on seven occasions. He has played more than 60 games in every other season, but in this one he has featured in only 36. So he is not an injury-prone player, and also, at 31, he is just about hitting his peak.

ADVERTISEMENT

He is considered the ideal player for the Golden State Warriors, mainly because of his ability to bolster the team on both ends with scoring and defensive prowess. The Dubs desperately need someone who can help them cash in on Stephen Curry‘s final few years in the league and also be the icon for them beyond the Curry era. They have gathering picks and also have the pieces to build a solid trade block for Giannis.

ADVERTISEMENT

However, for Miami, things are not so straightforward. They don’t have an abundance of assets to convince Giannis, and even if they manage to do so, they could be in trouble in the coming years. They would be much better off rebuilding their roster without a star player like the Greek Freak.

Bucks co-owner reveals Giannis Antetokounmpo’s future amid massive uncertainty

The Milwaukee Bucks will miss the playoffs for the first time since 2016. The momentum that was built around the Bucks with the inclusion of Giannis Antetokounmpo has stalled with a knee injury. He has missed a major chunk due to the lingering issue, which has clearly affected the Bucks. In all certainty, this summer could be his last in a Bucks uniform.

ADVERTISEMENT

Recently, Milwaukee Bucks co-owner Wes Edens gave a clear update on the 31-year-old forward. “Giannis is going into the last year [of his contract],” Edens told ESPN’s Ramona Shelburne. “So one of two things will happen: Either he will be extended, or he’ll be traded. The likelihood you’ll let him just kind of play out the last year, we can’t afford that. It’s not consistent with what’s good for the organization. That’s not a Giannis issue. That’s any player that’s in their last year.”

Giannis will be able to opt out of his contract following the 2026-27 season, which means the Bucks are under a lot of pressure to take action around their star player. He is eligible to sign a $275 million contract on October 1st. So if he doesn’t sign a new contract, the Bucks will be in a tight position of trading him or else they may lose him for nothing in free agency. With multiple clubs circling the two-time MVP, it remains to be seen where he eventually ends up this offseason.