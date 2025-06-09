Giannis Antetokounmpo’s Heartfelt Gesture Nearly Turn Nightmare as Bucks Fans Raise Trade Concerns

After an untimely exit from the playoffs, the Milwaukee Bucks began the summer with some uncertainty surrounding their star forward. Giannis Antetokounmpo, who registered an average of 33 points and 15.4 rebounds per game, is now the subject of swirling trade rumours. So, when ‘The Greek Freak’ made headlines, you would assume it would be regarding the same situation. Well, you would be wrong!

News came from Brazil, where Antetokounmpo was on ambassadorial duties as part of his global campaign with Betano. He was attending the Nations League volleyball match between Brazil and Italy. And also took part in the grand reopening of a basketball court in Leblon, Rio de Janeiro, which was renovated in his honor. A heartfelt moment… which almost turned into a disaster.

While on the court, Giannis, in an attempt to celebrate and show gratitude, appeared to be loading up for a dunk, but failed. A video made by Coast to Coast Brazil captured the moment when Giannis slipped and fell. Though the athlete quickly got up, uninjured, the close call added fuel to an already intense offseason for the Bucks. NBA Central reported the news on X, with the caption, “Oh no, Giannis,” and posted the video.

Regarding the Bucks, their third consecutive first-round exit mirrors the fall and the fragile situation the franchise is really in. NBA insiders Marc Stein and Fischer have previously confirmed Giannis’ willingness to explore other teams. And with Damian Lillard sidelined for the next season because of an injury, the Bucks’ roster is quite depleted. So losing their star player before draft season could have been a body blow to their prospects of even making the playoffs next year. For now, let us find out what fans felt as their favorite star fell.

Admit rumors of departure, fans show concerns

While according Jake Fischer, the Giannis trade now looms in uncertainty, as the NBA insider noted that “From agents to teams executives, there is not a lot of belief right now that Giannis will be on the move.” The Milwaukee fans seem to have other ideas, as one commenter replied to NBA Central’s post, “Knicks front office seeing this,” followed by a terrified looking dog.

This hinted at the recent announcement by Milwaukee-based reporter Grey Woelfl, where he said that the Knicks are “preparing to make a tsunami-type offer”. A sentiment it seems a lot of the netizens believe. As another fan wrote, “The Knicks watching Giannis tear his ACL right after trading for him,” with a picture of a man on his knees. While some were concerned about the Knicks, other fans also pointed out how this could affect the Bucks. One wrote, “Bucks watching his trade value go down unnecessarily.” Well, a little harsh, but it is true that Milwaukee really cannot afford to lose both Giannis and the value he might bring if traded.

Another one wrote, “Entire city of Milwaukee just collectively gasped.” But, for now, fans can breathe a sigh of relief, as their superstar walked away from his slip with only a laugh.