Giannis Antetokounmpo’s Milwaukee Future Receives New Update as Bucks Star Reveals Offseason Wish

If you think loyalty is dead in the NBA, consider this: since 2013, only six players have spent more than a decade with the team that drafted them, and Giannis Antetokounmpo is the youngest among them. Trade rumors have swirled around the Milwaukee Bucks’ cornerstone for months, fueled by the team’s early playoff exit and the shifting NBA landscape. Despite averaging a career-high 30.4 points per game last season and earning his eighth All-Star selection, speculation about Giannis’ future has only intensified as the Bucks look to retool around their superstar.

Yet, with Milwaukee’s front office facing salary cap challenges and a roster in transition, the question remains: Will the Greek Freak anchor the Bucks’ next era, or will another blockbuster shake up the league? Well, the Bucks HC, Doc Rivers, doesn’t seem too concerned with these rumors.

During the team’s introductory press conference for Turner, Rivers detailed on his offseason interactions with the Greek Freak. “Giannis came to me the day after the season and we were talking about next season already,” Rivers told reporters, as per ESPN’s Michael C. Wright. And now another figure of prominence from the Bucks has given his opinion surrounding the Giannis trade buzz, and it’s everything.

An Instagram post shared by theScore has revealed Bucks president Peter Feigin’s comments, addressing the uncertainty surrounding Giannis’ future. “Giannis loves Milwaukee, Milwaukee loves Giannis. We’re at a good place. We feel great about it. It’s business as usual.” And it seems even The Greek Freak does not have much of an ask from this summer.

View this post on Instagram A post shared by theScore (@thescore) Expand Post

Sharing a post on Instagram, Giannis Antetokounmpo posted photos of his fun water-body outing with his wife and four kids. “I just want to collect memories with my forevers [heart and infinity emoji],” he wrote in the caption, reflecting his true desires as of now. Now, if the family is the primary focus, that’s all the more reason to believe that Giannis will stick with Milwaukee.

Which family member of Giannis Antetokounmpo could benefit from his Bucks loyalty?

Giannis might be holding the keys not just to Milwaukee’s future, but also to his brother’s NBA career. As teams gear up for the season, all eyes are on the Greek Freak’s next move. And according to NBA insider Marc Stein, there’s a familiar face in the Bucks locker room whose fate could be directly tied to Giannis’. “The Bucks, meanwhile, remain on the hunt for backcourt help and are expected to re-sign Antetokounmpo’s brother Thanasis if their superstar indeed remains in Brewtown,” Stein wrote on his Substack.

Now, that’s a pretty big if. For the first time in his career, Giannis had been seriously weighing his options, reportedly even open to the idea of leaving Milwaukee. That alone is enough to send shivers through Bucks Nation. Meanwhile, Thanasis, the eldest of the Antetokounmpo brothers, is quietly plotting his comeback. After sitting out all of last season due to Achilles tendon surgery in May 2024—a blow that also ruled him out of the Paris Olympics—he’s determined to make his way back onto the court.

At 32, Thanasis has been with the Bucks since 2019, contributing in a limited role across 196 regular-season games. He’s averaged 2.4 points and 1.6 rebounds in just under eight minutes per game. But his presence has always meant more than stats. Fortunately for him, just when the buzz around Giannis Antetokounmpo possibly jumping ship reached a fever pitch, the two-time MVP eased some nerves.

In a chat with YouTube star Speed, he said he’ll “probably” stay in Milwaukee. And now, with his brother’s future potentially hanging in the balance and positive vibes coming from the front office, it’s starting to feel like fans will be able to witness another one of Giannis’ runs with the Bucks.

