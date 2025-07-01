Giannis Antetokounmpo’s Milwaukee Future Takes Significant Turn as Bucks Make 4 Crucial Roster Moves

“It’s like any star in the league that stays with one team, you just expect them to be in one jersey, and anywhere else just doesn’t seem right at all,” said Brandin Podziemski on a potential Giannis Antetokounmpo trade back in June. Despite Podziemski’s confidence, the rumor that Giannis Antetokounmpo hasn’t been fully satisfied with the Bucks squad lately has been running rampant, thereby raising discussion of a trade. The Milwaukee Bucks, from their side, were reportedly set to make efforts to convince the ‘Greek Freak’ to stay. Results of the same have now started coming up over the last couple of hours.

ESPN’s Shams Charania recently broke the news that Gary Trent Jr. has agreed to a 2-year, $7.5 million deal to return to the Milwaukee Bucks. Negotiating this deal wasn’t easy since, as Charania highlighted, the Bucks made strong efforts to retain Trent and negotiated an acceptable deal with Klutch Sports CEO Rich Paul and agent Lucas Newton.

This move is now the 4th major one made by the Milwaukee Bucks during this ongoing off-season. It comes after Brook Lopez was not chosen to be retained, while Bobby Portis and Taurean Prince signed again with the team.

(This is a developing story….)