brand-logo
Latest
NFLGolfNBACollege FootballNASCAR

More Sports

think-tank-image

Think Tank

AllLatestES ThinkTankNewsletter HubNFLGolfNBACollege BasketballNASCARWNBATennisBoxingOlympicsUFCSwimmingMLBTrack and FieldGymnasticsSoccerCollege Football
Home/NBA

Giannis Antetokounmpo’s Milwaukee Future Takes Significant Turn as Bucks Make 4 Crucial Roster Moves

ByAshmit Kumar

Jun 30, 2025 | 10:36 PM CDT

Link Copied!
0
Debate
feature-image

via Imago

feature-image

via Imago

“It’s like any star in the league that stays with one team, you just expect them to be in one jersey, and anywhere else just doesn’t seem right at all,” said Brandin Podziemski on a potential Giannis Antetokounmpo trade back in June. Despite Podziemski’s confidence, the rumor that Giannis Antetokounmpo hasn’t been fully satisfied with the Bucks squad lately has been running rampant, thereby raising discussion of a trade. The Milwaukee Bucks, from their side, were reportedly set to make efforts to convince the ‘Greek Freak’ to stay. Results of the same have now started coming up over the last couple of hours.

ESPN’s Shams Charania recently broke the news that Gary Trent Jr. has agreed to a 2-year, $7.5 million deal to return to the Milwaukee Bucks. Negotiating this deal wasn’t easy since, as Charania highlighted, the Bucks made strong efforts to retain Trent and negotiated an acceptable deal with Klutch Sports CEO Rich Paul and agent Lucas Newton.

ADVERTISEMENT

Article continues below this ad

This move is now the 4th major one made by the Milwaukee Bucks during this ongoing off-season. It comes after Brook Lopez was not chosen to be retained, while Bobby Portis and Taurean Prince signed again with the team.

ADVERTISEMENT

Article continues below this ad

 

ADVERTISEMENT

Article continues below this ad

(This is a developing story….)

ADVERTISEMENT

0
  Debate

With Giannis potentially unhappy, are the Bucks' recent moves enough to keep him satisfied?

ADVERTISEMENT

ADVERTISEMENT

ADVERTISEMENT

logo

EssentiallySports is a digital-first sports media house that surfaces the best stories on America's favorite sports celebrities with a fan's perspective to 30+ M average monthly readers.

Sports

Sports

Full Spectrum Services LLP © 2025 | All Rights Reserved