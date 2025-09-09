Giannis Antetokounmpo’s Scary Fall Triggers Brother Kostas in Heated Lithuania-Greece Clash

EuroBasket 2025 has already delivered its fair share of jaw-dropping moments, but none quite like what unfolded during the quarterfinal between Greece and Lithuania. With high stakes and national pride on the line, the game had everything—a fierce contest, big plays, and heart-stopping moments. At the center of it all was none other than Giannis Antetokounmpo, Greece’s superstar, whose athleticism, leadership, and sheer willpower have made him one of the tournament’s biggest names. Yet, even amidst the intensity, it was a frightening moment—Giannis’ fall—that left fans breathless and sent ripples through the arena.

Watch What’s Trending Now!

Going into the Lithuania clash on September 9, 2025, at Xiaomi Arena in Riga, Latvia, Greece was riding high. Giannis Antetokounmpo had been on fire throughout the tournament, and by halftime, his numbers told the story. With 15 points, two rebounds, two steals, and one assist, he spearheaded Greece’s early efforts, helping the team hold a 44-38 lead. His aggressive start—scoring six of Greece’s first eight points in just five minutes—was classic Giannis, pushing the team forward despite a shaky beginning.

The tournament itself had already seen some of Giannis’ best performances. Against Spain on September 4, 2025, he recorded 25 points, 14 rebounds, and nine assists, nearly pulling off a triple-double in an 86-90 upset. Just days later, in the Round of 16, Giannis exploded for a 37-point double-double with 10 rebounds, guiding Greece past Israel 84-79. His ability to lift his team in crunch situations has been nothing short of remarkable, and Greece’s advancement into the quarterfinals was built on his leadership.

ADVERTISEMENT Article continues below this ad

But as electrifying as his offensive numbers were, it was a different moment in the game against Lithuania that captured everyone’s attention.

ADVERTISEMENT Article continues below this ad

Around the midway point of the first half, with Lithuania’s Jonas Valančiūnas going up for a contested shot, Giannis Antetokounmpo made a bold defensive play, attempting to block the shot mid-air. The collision was brutal. Giannis came down awkwardly, sending a collective gasp through the crowd. It wasn’t just the physical contact—it was the sheer force of the hit and the sight of Giannis momentarily out of balance that made it one of the most frightening moments of the tournament.

His teammates and fans alike froze. Could this be the moment where the Greek powerhouse was sidelined? Thankfully, Giannis bounced back, but the image of him stumbling after that mid-air collision stuck with everyone.

AD

And it wasn’t just spectators who reacted. Enter Kostas Antetokounmpo, Giannis’ younger brother and Greece’s defensive spark off the bench. Kostas, already making waves with four blocked shots by halftime, couldn’t hold back. Fired up by what he saw, he let Lithuania know exactly how he felt. The brotherly bond, combined with the desire to protect one another, made for a charged atmosphere. Kostas’ reaction was more than emotion—it was a defense of family, pride, and national spirit.

A Defensive Force Rising: Kostas Steps Up

While Giannis was Greece’s undeniable star, Kostas Antetokounmpo quietly made his mark as a defensive game-changer. In just 15 minutes and 55 seconds on the floor by halftime, he swatted four shots, helping Greece maintain its lead. Known for his athleticism and defensive awareness, Kostas has become a trusted energy player for the team, providing critical rim protection when it matters most.

Throughout EuroBasket 2025, Kostas averaged 0.8 blocks and 1.0 steals per game, a modest stat line that doesn’t fully capture his impact in high-pressure moments. Against Lithuania, his defensive contributions were a game-changer, providing a psychological boost to the team and showcasing the unique Antetokounmpo brotherhood at work.

His club experience with Olympiacos, where he often plays alongside seasoned professionals, has translated well to the international stage. Though less celebrated than Giannis, Kostas’ ability to step up when it counts has earned him respect across Europe—and from fans worldwide.

Lithuania wasn’t an easy opponent. Led by Jonas Valančiūnas, who poured in 24 points on 56.3% shooting and pulled down 15 rebounds, they brought physicality and experience to the matchup. Still, Greece, anchored by Giannis and supported by role players like Kostas, held its own.

Other contributions from Greece included Kostas Sloukas adding 11 points, Vasileios Toliopoulos scoring 17 on efficient shooting, and Kostas Papanikolaou chipping in with seven rebounds. The team’s defense, despite Lithuania’s offensive threat, kept the contest competitive.

via Imago BASKET – Amichevole – Greece vs Latvia, AEGEAN CROPOLIS TOURNAMENT 2025 34 Giannis Antetokounmpo of Greece plays during the Aegean cropolis Tournament 2025, match between Greece and Latvia at OAKA Stadium on August 20, 2025, in Athens, Greece. Athens Greece PUBLICATIONxNOTxINxFRAxUK Copyright: xIPAxSport/ABACAx

Meanwhile, Lithuania’s shooting woes—Azuolas Tubelis going 0-for-10 and Valančiūnas being the lone consistent performer—gave Greece the edge. But none of that overshadowed the fact that it was Giannis’ fall that became the defining moment of the game, a reminder that even superstars are vulnerable.

The Greek squad’s performance thus far has been impressive. With a 4-1 group-stage record and hard-fought wins over Spain and Israel, they’ve proven they can hang with the best. But their reliance on Giannis Antetokounmpo is clear. His presence elevates the team, but his health and resilience are critical.

Kostas’ emotional outburst and defensive surge also highlight how the Greek team rallies around its stars, creating chemistry that goes beyond stats. It’s this blend of heart and hustle that makes Greece a formidable opponent—and one that’s capable of pulling off surprises.

Giannis Antetokounmpo’s scary fall might have been the most talked-about moment of the Lithuania clash, but it also showed what makes him—and his brother—so special. It’s about more than talent or numbers; it’s about a passion for the game, loyalty to teammates, and fighting for every inch of court space.

ADVERTISEMENT Article continues below this ad

With Greece moving closer to a possible EuroBasket title, one question remains: can Giannis stay healthy and lead his team through the challenges ahead? And perhaps even more importantly, will Kostas’ defensive firepower continue to ignite Greece’s championship aspirations?

What do you think? Can Greece go all the way with Giannis leading the charge, or is their reliance on him too risky? Share your thoughts in the comments below!