Giannis Antetokounmpo’s Silent $13.5M Miami Move Emerges After Blockbuster Trade to Heat

Two months after the Miami Heat made their blockbuster trade official, Giannis Antetokounmpo is already settling into his new home. The two-time MVP may have made his biggest statement about Miami without saying a word. He is seemingly ready to put down roots in South Florida, and his latest move suggests he is wasting little time doing it.

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A company connected to Antetokounmpo paid $13.5 million for a mansion in Pinecrest, according to The Real Deal. Previously, the Greek Freak spent more than a decade in Wisconsin, but his latest purchase suggests he is already settling into his new surroundings in South Florida. Interestingly, this is not the first Miami-area property to be linked to the superstar since his arrival.

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A massive Coral Springs mansion was rumored to be Giannis Antetokounmpo’s potential home. The property was listed for $15 million by Mark Howard of Cypress Realty & Investments LLC and offered an entirely different scale of luxury. Built in 1988, the traditional-style estate covered 19,054 square feet on 2.38 acres.

It featured nine bedrooms and 18 bathrooms, along with an elevator, wet bar, wine refrigerator, soaring cathedral ceilings and custom marble flooring. The gated property had extensive security measures and included a private pool with a slide and waterfall, a tennis court, a guest house, a pool house and outdoor kitchen and living spaces. There was even room to park 10 vehicles, including an eight-car garage.

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That property, however, was only rumored to be connected to Antetokounmpo. His actual purchase turned out to be elsewhere.

The new Pinecrest mansion spans nearly 12,000 square feet and sits on a non-waterfront lot north of Deering Bay and west of Gables by the Sea. It comes with 8 bedrooms, 10 full bathrooms and 2 half bathrooms. The home includes a media room, swimming pool, Jacuzzi and guest house. In fact, Giannis Antetokounmpo did not pay the full asking price.

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The property had been listed at $16.3 million before an Antetokounmpo-linked company closed the deal for $13.5 million. Fouad Kraishan’s company sold the mansion, while Juan Annicchiarico of JCAS Realty represented the seller. Ignacio Permuy of Permuy Architecture designed the home.

Interestingly, the mansion is around the corner from former Heat star Tyler Herro’s Pinecrest home. Herro purchased his property for $10.5 million in late 2022, and now it’s on the market for almost $12 million. The area has also attracted other NBA stars over the years, including another former Heat player, Jimmy Butler and former Houston Rockets forward Jeff Green.

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For Giannis Antetokounmpo, it’s not only a new start to his career but also another piece in his real estate portfolio.

Breaking down Giannis Antetokounmpo’s other high-end purchases

The NBA superstar and his family have been building an extensive real-estate portfolio through their family office, Ante. The operation has spent more than $69 million acquiring 186 apartments across Wisconsin, Brooklyn and Chicago, according to public records reported by CoStar.

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One of its biggest recent purchases came in Chicago. An Ante affiliate paid slightly more than $21 million for Harmony Apartments, a 56-unit building in the city’s Uptown neighborhood that was completed in 2024.

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The family office has also expanded in Brooklyn. In November, it paid nearly $25.2 million for two neighboring buildings in Prospect Lefferts Gardens. Together, the properties contain 50 units.

Wisconsin has been another major part of the investment strategy. Ante paid $11.75 million for The Atwater, a 39-unit building in Shorewood, before spending another $11.6 million on The Emerson, a 41-unit property in Madison.

It’s clear that Giannis Antetokounmpo has been steadily expanding his real estate footprint for years. Now, with Miami becoming his new basketball home, he has added a $13.5 million residence.

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The Coral Springs mansion may have sparked the early speculation. But Pinecrest is where Giannis Antetokounmpo actually put down his South Florida roots.