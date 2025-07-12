Giannis Antetokounmpo’s 6-Word Message for Ex-Bucks Star Convinces NBA Fans of Potential Reunion

The bond between Giannis Antetokounmpo and Jrue Holiday was never just about basketball. It was built on trust, loyalty, and championship grit. And while Holiday now suits up in green and white, Giannis’s latest six-word message to his former teammate has stirred up something much deeper than nostalgia; it’s sparked real chatter about a potential reunion. And for a change, it was words that spoke louder than actions. It was subtle, almost buried, but unmistakable…a quiet spark that may be the first sign of something more.

Giannis managed to cut through the noise and deliver a moment that shook Bucks fans to their core. Tre Johnson made a slick move in a recent Wizards-Suns game, bouncing the ball off Khaman Maluach in a way that caught even NBA veterans off guard. And it all started when the Washington Wizards’ X account posted the clip. Which was later reposted by BucksShowYo with the caption, “I’ve never seen someone do this before, wtf.” And it was time for the Greek Freak to enter the show.

Giannis dropped his reply in the comments: “Jrue Holiday did it many times.” That was it, just a simple acknowledgment. But it wasn’t lost on NBA fans. Giannis didn’t just remember Holiday’s craftiness. He credited him, honored him, and reminded everyone exactly what Jrue Holiday meant to the Bucks. It wasn’t a highlight; it was a legacy.

ADVERTISEMENT Article continues below this ad

AD

Jrue Holiday may now be at Portland again, but his time in Milwaukee forged something lasting. “Giannis is one of my favorite people,” Holiday recently said on Paul George’s Podcast P. “I think we complemented each other very, very well… Got my first chip. That’s my man.” He and Giannis spent three seasons together, winning an NBA championship in 2021 and anchoring one of the most feared defensive teams in the league. The mutual respect between the two isn’t just professional, but personal. And now, one casual but loaded comment from the two-time MVP was all it took to set the internet ablaze.

ADVERTISEMENT Article continues below this ad

Fans are convinced of a reunion in the Bucks roster

Giannis Antetokounmpo’s six-word comment exploded across Bucks Twitter. It wasn’t just a throwback; it felt like a soft call to the frontlines. Fans instantly picked up on the signal as one wrote, “Bring him home, Giannis,” reflecting back to Giannis’ initial comment appreciating Holiday. The tone was emotional, charged, and deeply rooted in the belief that Holiday’s presence brought a unique balance to Milwaukee. A combination of humility, toughness, and elite basketball IQ.

Then a user with a prediction brain added, “Doing some recruiting, I see? 👀” Milwaukee shipped him to Portland in exchange for Damian Lillard, one of the league’s greatest scorers, but then injury didn’t let him stay. However, many feel Holiday was a better fit next to Giannis, as a fan wrote, “Giannis respects Jrue more than he respects Dams because he has seen firsthand how bad Dame plays defense and they call him a superstar, but Jrue did all the little things”. That’s overboard. If someone has loved playing alongside Lillard, it is Giannis. But again, Lillard’s time doesn’t overshadow Jrue, and fans remember that well.

“Jrue Holiday is the most important player Giannis has ever played with.” One netizen wrote. Holiday’s brief time in Boston was everything Milwaukee fans feared, and now they want him here in Milwaukee. Reason? His bond with Giannis, besides his role in the Boston Celtics‘ 18th championship win, with his signature defense and poise.

ADVERTISEMENT Article continues below this ad

via Imago Nov 10, 2024; Milwaukee, Wisconsin, USA; Milwaukee Bucks forward Giannis Antetokounmpo (34) is guarded by Boston Celtics guard Jrue Holiday (4) in the fourth quarter at Fiserv Forum. Mandatory Credit: Benny Sieu-Imagn Images

Meanwhile, Dame’s first year in Milwaukee ended with a second-round playoff exit. Off-court rumblings about his commitment followed. Then came the Achilles injury and eventual waiver-and-stretch. A user wrote, “Tell the Bucks to trade for him.” While at the time the Dame trade made sense, and was probably more inclined with the Bucks’ future, fans don’t follow spreadsheets; they follow heart. And right now, all signs point toward Giannis’s heart still being with the guard who helped him climb the mountain in 2021. But is there a chance of reunion? Do let us know your thoughts!