Giannis Antetokounmpo’s Teammate Reveals Bucks Locker Room State Amid Trade Rumors

ByAdrija Mahato

Jan 12, 2026 | 3:57 PM EST

The Milwaukee Bucks breathed a sigh of relief the day Giannis Antetokounmpo confirmed his future. He won’t ask for a trade, he won’t leave the franchise. After months of speculation and rumors, Jon Horst finally has something to rely on. However simple a statement may seem, its impact, both before and after, is immense. And everyone in the Bucks franchise felt the ripples.

Appearing on Run It Back, Antetokounmpo’s teammate, Bobby Portis, exposed the scenes inside the locker. Host Chandler Parsons asked him on whom those trade rumors weigh more. Besides, experts of the game were constantly packaging Portis and Kyle Kuzma out of the team.

“I think it would probably weigh more on the front office and the head and the coaching staff, for real,” Portis shared. “Us as players, being in the league for 11 years and seeing, dang near, everything that can happen in the business. As a player, there’s really only two things that you can control every day, and that’s your attitude and your work ethic.”

Coming back to the front office, Portis further added: “They’re the ones that gotta make the super decisions, to make changes on a team, what fits, what works. And obviously, probably down the line, they probably have an even bigger decision.”

Moreover, players cannot control rumors or decisions, only their mindset and effort. So, by showing up at the gym every day with the right attitude and elite work ethic, the Bucks squad stayed professional amidst trade talks. They remained prepared and gave themselves the best chance to survive and succeed in the league.

Now, Giannis Antetokounmpo silenced the trade rumors with a clear and direct message. But the idea of having a deeper roster, precisely a stronger offense, hasn’t left the Bucks. So while the trade market is active, they have a chance to pick their picks.

Giannis Antetokounmpo could get more support on the floor

The Brooklyn Nets star Michael Porter Jr. could be the key to solving the Bucks’ trouble this season. The 27-year-old forward is having an explosive 2025-26 season. He is averaging 25.9 ppg, 7.5 rebs, and 3.4 ast, with a 0.49 FG%. Milwaukee could use a package involving Kyle Kuzma ($90 mil) and Taurean Prince ($7 mil) for the $179 million star.

Most importantly, MPJ aligns with Milwaukee’s short-term plan. He provides a Khris Middleton-like scoring presence on the wing, reducing the burden on Giannis Antetokounmpo. His ability to create shots also strengthens the offense when Giannis is off the floor.

However, in the latest trade season twist, the Brooklyn Nets are considering withdrawing Porter’s availability in the trade market. Therefore, the story comes back to the Milwaukee Bucks, who are struggling at 11th in the Eastern Conference. So, with Giannis Antetokounmpo’s future secured, will the team succeed in offering the required help to win the second championship? Who knows?

